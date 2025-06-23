Market Deeping fall just short again despite captain's defiance, big wins for Ramsey Town, March Town and Wisbech Town, T20 quarter-finals monday evening

Connor Gillett in action for Market Deeping CC. Photo Chris Lowndes.

A defiant century from captain Connor Gillett couldn’t deliver a first win of the Lincs Premier Division season for Market Deeping in Grimsby on Saturday.

Opener Gillett stayed at the crease to lead Deeping to within three runs of victory before he was last man out for 107 with three balls to spare in a big game towards the bottom of the table. The final winning margin was just two runs to add to a number of close finishes for a team who have yet to win a Premier Division game this summer.

Gillett received most support from lower order man Dan George who blasted 42 from 39 balls (5 fours, two sixes) as Deeping were dismissed for 255 in pursuit of 257-9

Kester Sainsbury took four wickets for Deeping with George and Josh Smith collecting two apiece, but the strugglers are next-to-bottom ahead of a big game against bottom club Nettleham at Outgang Road next Saturday (June 28, 11.30am).

Pete Foster in action for Burghley Park. Photo David Lowndes.

Bourne and Burghley Park have a derby clash on the same day at the Abbey Lawn and the hosts will start the game in better form. They made it two wins in a row with a two-wicket success at Spalding, while Burghley Park went down by the same margin at home to Lindum despite a ton for Pete Foster.

Foster finished 103 not out and featured in an unbroken stand of 120 with skipper Alex Ashwin (78no) as Burghley totalled 277-4 in their 50 overs. That looked plenty when Lindum struggled to 194-8, but they didn’t lose another wicket before winning with three overs to spare.

Ashwin, Stuart Biggs and Ryan Gilmour had each taken two wickets to take Park into a winning position.

Wisbech Town openers Danny Haynes (111) and Shalin Navishka De Mel (104) put on 189 in just 24 overs to set up a 130-run win over Blunham in Cambs Division One at Harecroft Road. Sri Lankan de Mel faced just 71 balls and struck 13 fours and four sixes.

De Mel also opened the bowling and claimed three wickets as did Johnny Garner as Wisbech had little trouble in defending a 48-over score of 335-6.

Ramsey were also big winners at this level, by 126 runs at Histon. It was an excellent day for Ben Saunders who batted throughout Ramsey’s 252-4 for 104 and then picked up 3-32 as Histon were dismissed for 126. Michael Cafferkey (5-30) did the bulk of the damage with the ball. Ramsey host Wisbech at Cricketfield Lane next Saturday (11am).

Stamford Town lost their Division Two match by six wickets at home to Kimbolton with opener Alex Birch top scoring with 50 of Town’s 160 all out and bottom club Ufford Park lost by four wickets to leaders Cambourne in Division Three.

March Town are second in the Third Division following an 81-run win at home to Eaton Socon seconds. Sam Robinson (54 & 3-32) played well for the winners.

Barnack are fourth after a hard-fought 3-wicket win at City of Ely. Star performer for Barnack in a low-scoring game was Hamza Shamim (2-25 & 39).

STAMFORD T20 KO SHIELD

Holders Peterborough Town travel to Market Deeping for a quarter-final tie tonight (Monday, 6pm).

Other quarter-finals tonight are Bourne v Newborough, Uppingham v Oundle Town and Barnack v United Sports.