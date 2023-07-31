Market Deeping CC started at 11.30am and finished at 1pm! Bourne beaten, but wins for Castor and Ufford Park

Reece Smith on his way to 58 for Castor against Stamford Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The visitors to Outgang Road were skittled for just 78 in 12 overs and five balls before Deeping raced to 79-1 in a mere six overs and five balls.

Hiyatullah Niazi (6.5-1-25-6) and Joe Mills (6-0-51-4) bowled unchanged for Deeping before Josh Smith (40 from 16 balls) hurried Deeping to a victory that lifted them up to third, one place and two points above neighbours Bourne.

Bourne’s tilt at a hat-trick of titles took a knock as they were beaten by 25 runs by leaders Lindum at the Abbey Lawn.

Castor's Tom Beale is bowled during the Canbs League win over Stamford Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

The hosts made a rapid start in pursuit of Lindum’s 278 with skipper Jack Berry clouting 52 from just 32 balls during an opening stand of 115 with Sam Evison who went on to make 77, but the innings petered out somewhat after that.

Deepint are at Lindum this Saturday when Bourne visit fifth-placed Sleaford.

In Cambs Division Two Castor beat Stamford Town by 83 runs in a local tussle at Port Lane and Ufford Park gave themselves a great chance of avoiding the drop with a two-wicket win at Biggleswade.

Stamford were skittled for just 96 thanks to a 5-10 burst from Castor opening bowler Stuart Dockerill. Tom Williams top scored for Stamford with just 26. Top scorer in Castor’s 179 was Reece Smith with 58 which included nine boundaries.

Sam Higgins hits a six for Castor against Stamford Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mark Stephenson (3-30) was the pick of the Ufford bowlers as Biggleswade posted a decent 50-over score of 211-8.

Tom Cooper top scored with 32 for Ufford, but a massive 57 extras enabled the villagers to get home with almost four overs to spare.

Ufford entertain local rivals Stamford Town on Saturday and Castor are at home to Biggleswade (noon).

March and Ramsey were both beaten in Division One.