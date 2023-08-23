Market Deeping CC man played a key role in easy Ashes win, bore draw for Cambs at Bretton Gate, memorial match on Bank Holiday Monday
England beat Australia 2-0 in a three-match one-day series. The final match ended in a tie after England scrambled a bye off the final ball at Maidenhead & Bray CC.
The series had been wrapped up in two matches as England won by 53 runs at Colchester and East Essex CC and then by 91 runs at Wellington CC.
Andrews chipped in with scores of 33 and 37 in the first two matches and returned figures of 0-25, 2-35 and 2-30 with his crafty off-spin bowling.
MINOR COUNTIES
Cambs and Cumbria played out a tame three-day Eastern Division Two draw at Bretton Gate.
Oundle Town’s Harrison Craig returned match bowling figures of 2-167, while city man Mohammed Danyaal returned match figures of 2-73 and scored 29 not out in his only innings.
Scores: Cumbria 342-8 (C. Guest 4-79) & 361 (W. White 4-75), Cambs 355-7 (D. Andrew 107, W. White 74, G. Guest 68) & 115-3.
MEMORIAL MATCH
A Hunts League XI tackle a Rutland League XI on Bank Holiday Monday to honour the memory of leading local cricket official John Bigham who passed away last October.
The match takes place at Orton Park CC (noon start) and a bar, BBQ and raffle with all be available with all proceeds going to Prostrate Cancer UK, Macmillan Nurses and Sue Ryder.