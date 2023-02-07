Market Deeping CC all-rounder in Ashes contest Down Under, plus junior coaching is up and running at Peterborough Town

Nick Andrews batting for England in the West Indies on a previous tour.

​Andrews batted late in the England innings of 196-8 in 50 overs, scoring 14 not out from 11 balls.

He bowled his off-spin tidily to return figures of 0-31 from 10 overs, but the hosts won by six wickets at Redland Tigers CC in Queensland.

Andrews, who has previously toured West Indies and Australia with England Over 60s, now hopes to retain his place for the two remaining internationals on February 12 and February 21.

Andrews performed steadily in the warm-up matches taking 2-17 from nine overs in a win against an Australian President’s XI and making a crucial 22 in a low-scoring win over a Sunshine Coast Regional XI.

The tour consists of 11 matches including those three internationals and involves matches in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney.

JUNIOR CRICKET

The popular Friday night junior sessions are up and running at Peterborough Town CC’s Bretton Gate base.

Under nine and under 11 sessions (school years 2-6) run from 6-7.30pm with under 13 and under 15 sessions (school years 7-10) following from 7.30pm-9pm.

Existing and prospective members are welcome to attend sessions run by a team of highly qualified coaches.

