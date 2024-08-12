Market Deeping all-rounder is a cricket World Cup winner with England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Market Deeping CC all rounder Nick Andrews is a World Cup winner.

​Andrews, from Werrington, was part of the England team that won the inaugural Over 70s World Cup with a seven-wicket wicket win over Australia at Wormsley CC on Sunday.

It was the climax to a seven-nation, fortnight-long tournament which was dominated by England and Australia. Sri Lanka, Wales, India, New Zealand and Canada also took part.

The Aussies beat England in the round robin stage, but Andrews and co brushed every other team aside before gaining revenge in the decider.

Nick Andrews with the Over 70s World Cup trophy.

Andrews claimed 2-34 from six overs with his off-spin in the final as Australia posted 208-8 in their 45 overs, a total England knocked off with 10 balls to spare.

Andrews didn’t bat much, but he did hit an entertaining 41 from 32 balls in a big win over India. He also took 1-21 in that match.

The local man’s best bowling figures of 4-12 from eight overs were recorded against Wales who were dismissed for 59 on the way to a nine-wicket beating.

Andrews is a regular on the international scene and has twice been on England teams that have won so-called ‘Silver Ashes’ contests, including one Down Under.

The retired local government officer, who played for Peterborough Town CC for many years before joining Deeping, has also played for an England age group team in the West Indies.