Lord's dream is over for city cricket club
Two wins on Sunday would have seen the Hunts Champions from the 2022-23 season make an appearance at Lords, but they fell at the first hurdle by 46 runs to Worcestershire champions Halesowen.
Halesowen went on to book that Lord’s date with a 19-run win over Bedfordshire champions Blunham in the final.
AK 11 bowled and fielded steadily to restrict Halesowen to 119-4 in their 12 overs with two brilliant runs outs off successful balls from Sufyan Mazaher and another direct hit run out from Hassan Ameir the highlights of the innings.
Sudheer Jafeer took the other wicket to fall helped by an outstanding reflex catch from wicket-keeper Abrar Ahmed
AK 11 started their innings brilliantly by smacking 25 from the first two overs, but a crazy third over saw them score 10 runs while losing three wickets as opening bat Ahmed was brilliantly stumped, Mazaher was run out before the other opener Jafeer was caught off the ceiling.
AK 11 slumped to 44-5 before some late hitting from Ameir gave them hope. He launched a brutal assault on the bowlers cracking 33 in just two overs, which included three sixes and a four, but he was eventually run out with the score on 73.
Ufford Park will represent Huntingdonshire next year in the ECB National competition after winning the 2023-24 Hunts Indoor League at Bushfield Sports Centre.