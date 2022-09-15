Local cricket round-up as Newborough Bulls might well have clinched a promotion

Barnack players celebrate a wicket in their 25-run win over Peterborough Town last weekend.

Tom Patchett (4-35) and Adam Hilless (3-47) bustled Newborough out for 110, but Joe Mills (5-6) prompted a Bourne collapse from 77-3 to 103 all out.

Andrew Rowland top scored in the match with 38 for Newborough who finish the season at home to Frei ston on Saturday (11.30am).

Newborough are now waiting to see whether their St Martin’s Road base will pass a promotion inspection.

Baston beat Billingborough and the weather in their final Division One match of the season.

The local villagers posted a score of 194 before skittling their visitors to the Shrine for just 102 as other games in the area finished early because of rain.

Star Baston performers were Martyn Wade (54), Jonathan Roberts (46) and Neil Baker (3-13) as they secured a creditable fifth-place finish.

Champions Burghley Park saw their final Hunts Division One match washed out at Hampton after the hosts had been dismissed for 200. Brothers Caius and Raiffe Headley shared six wickets between them.

Mark Buckingham bashed a brilliant 135 for Bretton against Stamford seconds in Hunts Division Two and still finished on the losing side.

Tom Wiliams replied with an unbeaten 138 for Stamford who passed Bretton’s 243-5 with eight wickets in hand. Buckingham also took two wickets.

Werrington will win Rutland Division Two if they pick up seven points in their final game at Ufford Park on Sunday.

Ufford were skittled for 106 on the way to a six-wicket defeat at Whittlesey last weekend. Ayub Khattak and Ian Jones took three wickets each for Whittlesey.

Stamford beat Ketton by six wickets in a Division Two derby and Long Sutton beat Newborough by eight wickets. But Stamford are still relegated alongside March.