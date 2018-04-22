LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Captain’s faith in Deeping youngsters is justified by derby victory

Market Deeping’s youngsters justified their captain’s faith by delivering performances of rich promise in yestersay’s (April 21) Lincs Premier Division derby victory over Bourne at Outgang Road.

The high levels of wisdom in the scorebox and pavilion reckoned Bourne’s 50-over total of 204-8 was more than enough on a sluggish pitch and a slow outfield.

Bourne before their four-wicket defeat at Market Deeping, back row, left to right, Ben Stroud, Colin Cheer, Rob Bentley, Matt Kidd, Jack Berry, Carl Wilson, front, Jordan Temple, Dan Bandaranaike, Pete Morgan, Quewin O'Conner, Sam Evison.

Opinions weren’t altered when Deeping lost both openers for just 26 including skipper Dave Sargeant, who stepped up the crease to start the innings when regular number one Josh Smith fell ill on his way to the wicket.

But teenager Smith was well enough to bat three and he played an innings of great skill, timing and power, along with considerable good fortune, to crack 50 from just 51 balls. Bourne’s butter-fingered fielders dropped him three times, two of them were absolute dollies.

And when Smith departed the other young gun nominated as a player to watch this season by Sargeant, James Hook, swatted a well-timed 43 to take Deeping to the verge of victory.

The rather more experienced Dave Gillett was 39 not out at the death taking advantage of an ideal scenario that required patience and good sense rather than any risk-taking as Deeping secured vicory with over six overs to spare.

Jack Berry hits out for Bourne during his innings of 29 against Market Deeping.

Bourne’s total was built on aggressive opener Jack Berry’s 29 and a partnership of 53 for the seventh wicket between Lincs Minor Counties captain Carl Wilson (53) and debutant Dan Bandaranaike (27no). Bandaranaike has moved to Bourne following the demise of Nassington as a Cambs League club.

Deeping’s opening day win was all the more impressive as Sri Lankan import Facithria Perrera is yet to arrive.

Scorecards

Bourne

J. Berry c Morgan b Sharp 29

J. Temple c Smith b Peacock 18

S. Evison c Sargeant b Peacock 2

P. Morgan c Sargeant b Peacock 16

C. Wilson b Anderson 53

Q. O’Connor b Anderson 16

R. Bentley c Gillett b Andrews 8

D. Bandaranaike not out 27

M. Kidd b Hook 11

B. Stroud not out 1

Extras 23

TOTAL (8 wkts) 204

Bowling: L. Peacock 14-3-43-3; A. Sharp 9-0-39-1; D. George 9-0-26-0; T. Anderson 11-0-50-2; J. Andrews 3-0-20-1; J. Hook 4-0-19-1.

Market Deeping

R. Barnes lbw Cheer 9

D. Sargeant lbw Kidd 5

J. Smith c Wilson b Berry 50

J. Morgan lbw Stroud 28

J. Hook c Berry b Kidd 43

D. Gillett not out 39

A. Sharp lbw Evison 5

D. George not out 2

Extras 24

TOTAL (6 wkts) 205

Bowling: C. Cheer 9-0-50-1; M. Kidd 14-1-41-2; D. Bandaranaike 3-0-14-0; B. Stroud 6-0-42-1; J. Berry 6-0-27-1; S. Evison 5.4-0-20-1.