Leading clubs pull out of the Rutland League, National Cup draws for Bourne, Ramsey and Peterborough Town

Leading clubs Ketton Sports and Bourne have both pulled their teams out of Rutland League Division One.

It’s a blow to the competition as Ketton finished second and Bourne third behind champions Barnack in 2018.

Rutland Division One will contain nine teams next season with Castor, Market Deeping and March Town all promoted from Division Two. No teams have been relegated.

Bourne will run a team in Division Two, while Ketton Sports have a team in Division Four.

A Ketton Sports spokesman said: “The club decided they wanted to be represented by a more local side with local players and youths going forward, so made the move to just have one side in Division Four to implement that aim.”

A Bourne spokesman said: “Various reasons (for our decision), but much the same as Ketton Sports. Our players decided they had less appetite to play two competitive matches at the weekend and it also frees up the ground for junior and women’s matches which is where the future lies.”

Rutland Division One starts on Sunday, April 21 with a match between Oundle Town and Peterborough Town at Milton Road.

Bourne have entered the ECB National One-Day Cup for the first time this summer and have a tasty first round tie at Cambs Division One side Ramsey Town on Sunday, April 28.

Peterborough Town, who enjoyed a club record run in the competition to the last 16 last summer, host Cambs League side Sawston & Babraham on the same day.

Town open their Northants Premier Division season at home to Rushden on April 27 when the ICC World Cup trophy will be on display at Bretton Gate.

Town have started senior nets at Thomas Deacon Academy on Saturday mornings (10am-noon). There is a £5 charge and new members are welcome to attend.

The Lincs Premier Division begins on Saturday April 20 when Bourne host Sleaford and Market Deeping entertain Lincoln with the Cambs League swinging into action on May 4.