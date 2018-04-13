LATEST NEWS: Rain, rain go away...postponements, cancellations and fustration for local clubs

Persistent rain continues to play havoc with the local cricket scene.

The Northants League have pushed back the start of their season by a week to Saturday, April 28 to enable clubs to prepare satisfactory pitches. Peterborough Town will now start their campaign at Rushden, while Oundle will open with a home game against Brixworth,

The Cambs League had already moved the start of their season from April 14 to April 21, but now league officials have offered clubs the chance to start on April 28 instead. Both clubs must agree to switch fixtures from April 21 to Bank Holiday Monday, May 28.

The Lincs Premier Division, featuring a humdinger of a local derby between Market Deeping and Bourne at Outgang Road, is still scheduled to start on April 21. The weather forecast is much better for next week.

All scheduled local fixtures this weekend (April 14/15) in the South Lincs League and Rutland League have been postponed/cancelled. The friendly between Hunts and Cambs at Ramsey on Sunday is also off.