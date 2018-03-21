LATEST NEWS: Leading clubs trying to save the Jaidka Cup

A rescue mission has been launched to save local cricket’s prestigious Jaidka Cup competition.

The popular Twenty/20 event is contested annually by the top local clubs in the Northants Premier Division, Lincs Premier Division and Cambs Leagues, but the disbanding of the Hunts Cricket Board - who have run the competition successfully for the last few seasons - led to confusion over the 2018 version.

But reigning champions Peterborough Town and last year’s losing finalists Bourne have joined forces to ensure the competition takes place again.

The draw and dates have usually been determined by now so any local clubs interested in competing in 2018 should e-mail Town chairman Brian Howard at howard081@virginmedia.com as soon as possible.

Town, Bourne, Wisbech and Market Deeping have already signed up. It’s understood regulars Castor won’t be taking part this season.