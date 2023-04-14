News you can trust since 1948
Juicy local derby to start the Lincs Premier Division season, plus the weekend fixtures

​The Lincs Premier Division fixture compiler threw up a juicy opening day fixture.

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
George Woods has moved from Newborough to Market Deeping.George Woods has moved from Newborough to Market Deeping.
George Woods has moved from Newborough to Market Deeping.

​​This ECB top flight competition starts on Saturday – a week earlier than most, weather permitting of course – and hat-trick seeking reigning champions Bourne must start at neighbours Market Deeping (11.30am) who enjoyed some strong moments last season before finishing sixth.

Bourne are under new captaincy as all-rounder Jack Berry has replaced Courtney Kruger. They are also have an new Austrlian import bowler in Corey Young, to replace successful Zimbabwean pace bowler Brandon Diplock.

"It should be a tough start to the season as Deeping had a solid run last year,” Berry said. “But there is no better way to start the year than a local derby.”

James Hook will again lead Deeping and he points to the continued presence of high-class Norwegian international fast bowler Hayatullah Niazi as a reason for optimism, particularly on opening day at Outgang Road.

He led the Premier in wickets taken last season with 53.

“I'm super excited to see what he can do in his third season with us,” Hook said. “Especially on a lovely early season green seamer!

"It’s certainly an interesing start for us, but over the season we want to be more consistent and beat last season’s finish.”

Deeping have also signed free-scoring teenager George Woods from Newborough CC to replace Zeeshan Manzoor who has switched to Bretton Gate.

Spalding survived at Premier Division level last season after finishing 11th of 12 teams. They will be up against it again as there are now only 11 teams in the competition.

Star opening batsman Jon Manton is now skipper and popular Aussie all-rounder Mitch Freeman is back for a second season with the club. Spalding are due to host Scunthorpe tomorrow.

The Northants League seasion starts on April 22.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, April 15

Lincs Premier Division: Market Deeping v Bourne, Spalding v Scunthorpe.

South Lincs Championship: Boston v Orton Park, Newborough v Woodhall Spa.

South Lincs Division One: Grantham 3rds v Orton Park 2nds.

South Lincs Division Two: Billingborough 2nds v Burghley Park 2nds.

Sunday, April 16

Rutland Division Four: CSKA v Peterborough Town 2nds.

