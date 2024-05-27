Jan the man breaks a 48 year-old Ufford Park CC record as 52 proves to be a winning score!

Jan Neville.

Veteran Jan Neville recorded the best bowling figures in the history of Ufford Park CC during a remarkable Rutland League game.

​Ufford seconds looked dead and buried after they skittled for just 52 in their Division Four East game at home to Wisbech-based CSKA.

But Neville clearly believed otherwise and delivered a spell of 9-19 from just six overs and four balls as CSKA were shot out for 43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seamer was on course for all 10 wickets until Ryan Linney picked up a late victim, but Neville had the huge consolation of setting that new Ufford Park record, one that had stood since 1976 when Brian Bagshaw took 6-9 against Orton Park.

Jan Neville.

Max Matless had taken 5-13 for CSKA before Ufford claimed their first win of the season.

Hampton are setting the early pace in this division, just ahead of city rivals Pak Azad and they both won on Sunday.

Hampton beat Market Overton by six wickets, a win set up by Amar’s 6-9 spell and completed by 81 from Waqar Ul Haq, while Sheroz Hussain (6-24) was the main man in Pak Azad’s four-wicket win over Royal Strikers. Muhammad Ashikh struck 67 of Strikers’ 156.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division Four West Oundle beat Benefield by 57 runs on derby day. Gurdhitt Singh (67) top scored in Oundle’s 174-8.

Mark Hodgson on his way to 73 in Oundle's four-wicket win over Peterborough Town in the Northants Premier Division. Photo David Lowndes.

In Division Three Orton Park won by 10 wickets at Bourne after dismissing their hosts for a paltry 47, a total the city side passed in five overs. Jack Calpin (3-2) led a consistent Orton bowling attack. The entire game at the Abbey Lawn lasted just 25 overs.

Fardin Satari cracked 89 as and Sajjad Khattak bagged 7-47 as City CC seconds beat LGR by 12 runs in a high-scoring clash, while in Division One reigning champions Barnack pipped leader Burghley Park by one run in a rain-affected contest.

James Laud hit 64 in Burghley’s 45-over total of 226-4, but Barnack’s target was reduced to 191 in 38 overs and an unbeaten 107 from Asim Butt saw them home.