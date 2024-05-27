Jan the man breaks a 48 year-old Ufford Park CC record as 52 proves to be a winning score!
Ufford seconds looked dead and buried after they skittled for just 52 in their Division Four East game at home to Wisbech-based CSKA.
But Neville clearly believed otherwise and delivered a spell of 9-19 from just six overs and four balls as CSKA were shot out for 43.
The seamer was on course for all 10 wickets until Ryan Linney picked up a late victim, but Neville had the huge consolation of setting that new Ufford Park record, one that had stood since 1976 when Brian Bagshaw took 6-9 against Orton Park.
Max Matless had taken 5-13 for CSKA before Ufford claimed their first win of the season.
Hampton are setting the early pace in this division, just ahead of city rivals Pak Azad and they both won on Sunday.
Hampton beat Market Overton by six wickets, a win set up by Amar’s 6-9 spell and completed by 81 from Waqar Ul Haq, while Sheroz Hussain (6-24) was the main man in Pak Azad’s four-wicket win over Royal Strikers. Muhammad Ashikh struck 67 of Strikers’ 156.
In Division Four West Oundle beat Benefield by 57 runs on derby day. Gurdhitt Singh (67) top scored in Oundle’s 174-8.
In Division Three Orton Park won by 10 wickets at Bourne after dismissing their hosts for a paltry 47, a total the city side passed in five overs. Jack Calpin (3-2) led a consistent Orton bowling attack. The entire game at the Abbey Lawn lasted just 25 overs.
Fardin Satari cracked 89 as and Sajjad Khattak bagged 7-47 as City CC seconds beat LGR by 12 runs in a high-scoring clash, while in Division One reigning champions Barnack pipped leader Burghley Park by one run in a rain-affected contest.
James Laud hit 64 in Burghley’s 45-over total of 226-4, but Barnack’s target was reduced to 191 in 38 overs and an unbeaten 107 from Asim Butt saw them home.
James Biggs and Joe Youngs both took three wickets for Burghley whose own innings was bolstered by 47 from Youngs and 42 from Sam Potter.