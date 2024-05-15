James lords it over Burghley Park, two out three wasn't bad for Orton Park and brilliant Bream smacks it for Sawtry

Orton Park bowler Jason Monaghan on his way to a five-wicket haul against Ketton Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

​Opening batsman James Laud has started his Burghley Park career with back-to-back Rutland Division One tons.

​The close-season recruit from Oakham followed an unbeaten century in victory against Newborough with 108 in a high-scoring three wicket win against Long Sutton.

Sutton had set an imposing 45-over target of 282-3, but Burghley got home with two overs to spare after a whirlwind opening stand of 138 between Laud and overseas star Chris Logan who whacked 90 from just 44 balls (five sixes).

Davico Kruger had earlier cracked an unbeaten 91 from 74 balls for Sutton. Jack Baker and Dan Oldfield also passed 50.

Tom Mills of Ketton Sports is about to be bowled by Jason Monaghan of Orton Park. Photo David Lowndes.

In Division Three Adidda boasted three half-centurions as they demolished LGR by 226 runs. Raghuvaran Pasupuleti led the way in a team total of 272-9 with Shed Bukhari (53) and Deepak Puri (52) also scoring well.

Bukhari then bagged 4-3 with the ball as LGR were rushed out for just 46.

In Division Four East new entrants Royal Strikers got off the mark with a five-wicket win at Market Overton with Lenu Leons (4-32 & 36) in decent nick and it’s two from two for fellow newboys Pak Azad who despatched Ufford Park seconds by 99 runs.

Tayub Tariq (72) top scored in Pak Azad’s 289-9.

Orton Park bowler Jason Monaghan on his way to a five-wicket haul against Ketton Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Logan was in good form for Burghley Park in a seven-wicket win against Newborough in the Championship. He claimed 4-16 as the Bulls were dismissed for 75.

Veteran Clive Evans was 51 not out as Orton Park completed a nine-wicket win at Boston seconds in Division One.

In-form Aidan Steels (54) steered Castor seconds to a five-wicket success against Orton Park seconds, but the city club’s third team were seven-wicket winners at home to Ketton Sports seconds in Division Three.

Jason Monaghan (5-21) and Craig Whitworth (73no) were the stars of the third team who reached their winning score of 140-3 with over 16 overs to spare.

Orton are now top of the early-season Division Three table.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Former Cambs Division One side Nassington appear to be on the way back.

The villagers are competing at Hunts Division Two level this season and they completed a hat-trick of wins with a handsome 107-run win over Werrington seconds to sit on top of the table.

David Piggott struck an unbeaten 77 from 72 balls to power Nassington to 242-8 in their 45 overs and also claimed 3-28 as Werrington were dismissed for 135.

Hayden Bream blasted a brilliant ton for Sawtry in the same section against Biggleswade. His undefeated 129 came off just 85 balls and included 13 fours and four sixes.

Kieran Gregory also hit a run-a-ball 50 as Sawtry closed on 278-7 before restricting Biggleswade to 234. Martim Cordeiro (5-48) and long-serving Ian Bonsall (4-42) claimed nine of the wickets between them.