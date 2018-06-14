JAIDKA CUP: Ramsey reach the final

Holders Peterborough Town were sent crashing out of the Jaidka Cup last night (June 13).

The city side were beaten by seven wickets in their semi-final at Ramsey, who will now play either Wisbech or Bourne in the showpiece final on June 27.

Town found the runs hard to come by at Cricketfield Lane and were shot out in 18.2 overs for a meagre 110.

And that proved to be a target well within Ramsey’s reach. Jordan Cafferkey finished unbeaten on 62 and Nikhil Gorantla was 25 not out as the home side reached 112-3 in 17.1 overs.