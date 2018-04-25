JAIDKA CUP: Holders and losing finalists in the same group

Jaidka Cup holders Peterborough Town must battle through a group including last season’s runners-up Bourne and in-form Market Deeping in the 2018 competition.

Only six teams have entered the prestigious T20 event and they’ve been split into two groups of three with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.

Cambs League giants Ramsey and Wisbech are joined by first-time entrants King’s Keys in the other group.

Town and Bourne, who have contested the last two finals, will open the competition at Bretton Gate on Wednesday, May 16 when King’s Keys will also host Ramsey. Group matches will also take place on May 23 & 30 with semi-finals scheduled for June 13 with the final set for June 27 at a venue to be decided.