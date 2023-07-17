It's local cricket clubs v Serbia this week
Serbia are managed by a leading local cricket personality, Robin Vitas, a former captain of Castor and Ketton CC. Current Peterborough Town first team player Bashrat Hussain is the Serbian coach.
Serbia are fresh from beating Bulgaria, Turkey, Croatia and Cyprus in an international T20 tournament in Bulgaria.
Vitas is a former Serbia player who made his international debut aged 40 in 2021. He qualified as his father George is a Serbian national.
His team are in Wisbech on Monday for T20 matches at Wisbech Grammar School (afternoon) and Wisbech Town CC (evening)
It’s then Kimbolton CC on Tuesday afternoon and Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate in the evening for two more T20 games.
And on Wednesday Serbia take on the MCC in a 40-over match at Thomas Deacon Academy before a T20 game at Barnack CC on Thursday completes the schedule.