Serbia are managed by a leading local cricket personality, Robin Vitas, a former captain of Castor and Ketton CC. Current Peterborough Town first team player Bashrat Hussain is the Serbian coach.

Serbia are fresh from beating Bulgaria, Turkey, Croatia and Cyprus in an international T20 tournament in Bulgaria.

Vitas is a former Serbia player who made his international debut aged 40 in 2021. He qualified as his father George is a Serbian national.

The Serbia national cricket team. Rob Vitas is front row on the right.

His team are in Wisbech on Monday for T20 matches at Wisbech Grammar School (afternoon) and Wisbech Town CC (evening)

It’s then Kimbolton CC on Tuesday afternoon and Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate in the evening for two more T20 games.