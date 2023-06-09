Josh Smith in action for Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

It has been a stuttering start to the season for Town, but they have started to find their best form in recent matches and this weekend they play host to second-placed Brigstock (11am).

Peterborough are currently fourth, 19 points adrift of Brigstock, and 25 shy of impressive leaders Oundle.

They go into the clash with Brigstock off the back of a four-wicket win over reigning champions Finedon Dolben, who are third in the table, last weekend.

Werrington batsman Mohammed Bilal goes on the attack in his side's Hunts League Division One match with Hampton (Picture: David Lowndes).

Josh Smith was the star of the show with the bat at Finedon, hammering a brilliant 119 not out from 129 balls, which included 17 fours. It was a second successive ton at the prettiest ground in the division for Smith who had failed to reach double figures in his previous Saturday games this season.

That innings ensured Town made light work of Finedon's 234 for six, as Smith and Chris Milner put on 114 for the first wicket in quick time - Milner hitting 13 fours in his 62 from 43 balls.

There was something of a stutter as Borough slipped to 131 for four, but Smith and Lewis Bruce (35) put on 88 for the fifth wicket to all but get the job done. Town got over the line with 7.2 overs to spare.

Earlier, Bruce had claimed three for 45 from 10 overs as Finedon were restricted in their 50 overs, with Bashrat Hussain taking two for 34.

Werrington batsman Asif Ali was caught out from this shot in the game against Hampton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Table-toppers Oundle maintained their superb start to the season as they swept Geddington aside by eight wickets.

Harrison Craig claimned four for 48 as the home side were restricted to 214 for six in their 50 overs, before Connor Craig took over starring duties with the bat.

With Oundle 71 for two, Craig walked out and thrashed 115 not out from just 87 balls, hammering seven sixes and 12 fours, as the leaders powered to 216 for two in 38.1 overs. Sam Jarvis played the anchor role, with an unbeaten 50 from 104 deliveries.

Oundle will expect to maintain their lead at the top when they host Overstone on Satirday.

Peterborough Town IIs moved up to fifth in division one with an eight-wicket win over Brixworth. Shiv Darbar snared four for 49 and Nadir Haider three for 51 as Brixworth posted 199 for nine, before Kyle Medcalf's 113 not out from 123 balls helped Town to 203 for two with 10 overs to spare.

In the Lincs League Premier Division, Market Deeping stayed level on points with leaders Lindum as a brutal innings from Hayatullah Niazi sped them to a seven-wicket win over Grantham.

Grantham totalled 266 for seven in their 50 overs, but Deeping raced to 267 for three in just 33.1 overs thanks to a stunning 160 not out from 103 balls from Niazi - who thrashed 12 sixes and 14 fours.

Bourne are third, just three points behind the top two, after a 62-run win over Woodhall Spa. Captain Jack Berry (58), Jonathan Cheer (55) and Sam Evison (54) batted well in Bourne’s 288 all out.

Mid-table Spalding stayed in touch with the leading pack thanks to a 22-run win at Nettleham.

Chris Dring (71), Ollie Dring (61) and Mitch Freeman (55) saw them to an imposing 274 for eight.

Nettleham made a decent fist of reaching their target before they were bowled out for 252 - Brandon Andrews claiming three for 46.

Deeping are at Woodhall Spa on Saturday when Bourne travel to Bracebridge Heath.

Castor claimed a remarkable 7-run win over Waresley in Cambs Division Two despite being dismissed for just 81. Teenager Charlie Johnson took 5-18 for Castor who bowed out of the National Village Cup the following day.

Werrington remain rooted to the bottom of the Hunts League Division One after they suffered a narrow three-wicket loss to Hampton.

Things looked good after Shehzad Akhter (78) and Naveed Ahmed (62) guided the bottom-markers to a decent 251 all out, with Vinil Vijayan claiming for for 41.

Hampton were made to work for the win, but got home at 252 for seven with seven balls to spare, mainly thanks to 89 from Andrew McIntyre.

There was a shock at the top as leaders Addida lost by one wicket to Bharat Sports.

Chaitanya Dave hit 78 as Addida were bowled out for 194, with Bharat then recovering from losing five early wickets to squeeze to victory at 197 for nine despite four for 28 from Ajith Mandala.

There were quarter-final wins in the Stamford Charity T20 Cup for Barnack (v Market Deeping), Burghley Park (v Newborough), Whittlesey (v Nassington) and Bourne (v LGR).

Shazad Amir toook 5-10 for Barnack, Sam Evison (72) and Robert Bentley (54no) scored well for Bourne, Connor McNaughton (69) was an unlucky loser with Nassington and Patrick Harrington cracked an unbeaten 66 for Burghley Park.

Burghley will host Barnack and Bourne will entertain Whittlesey in the semi-finals on Monday, June 19.