Hunts beaten, Oundle on the up thanks to ton-up import, Peterborough Town stage a fine Rutland recovery, Bowers bashing it for Wisbech, two tons in a row for Dom, Bourne remain on top, Shazad shines for Market Deeping, first win for Ufford Park, first defeat for Castor

Hunts bowler Alex Ashwin appeals for a decision against the Northants Academy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Northants piled up 283-2 in their 40 overs thanks to centuries from Anit Basra and James Sales. Hunts replied with 207-8 after slumping to 42-4. Max Levine finished 70 not out with Nehaq Pravine making 48.

Inactive Peterborough Town dropped to sixth in the Northants Premier Division with neighbours Oundle one of the teams to pass them. West Indian import Crystian Thurton’s 115 set up a 61-run success over bottom club Brixworth at Milton Road on Saturday.

Peterborough Town’s Rutland League Division One side are going well at least. They recovered from 16-4 and 41-6 to beat Barnack by 139 runs on Sunday. Veer Mangat struck 41 and Jai Venugopal hit 40 to push Town up to 196-9 before teenage leg-spinner Kirpal Singh (4-7) and opening bowlers Danny Malik (3-26) and Jamie Smith (3-32) skittled Barnack for just 57.

Hunts skipper Bashrat Hussain bowling against Northants Academy at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

First-team regular Singh had struck 70 and taken 5-27 in a 15-run Hunts Division Two win for Town thirds over Adidda 24 hours earlier. Venugopal struck an unbeaten 100 in that game.

Town are second behind Wisbech who smashed 300-2 in their 45 overs on the way to a 136-run win at Market Deeping.

Josh Bowers smacked an undefeated 152 for Wisbech with Dom Stannard hitting 108. It was second successive ton in the competition for Stannard, while Bowers had top-scored with 82 in a 16-run Cambs Division One win over St Ives 24 hours earlier. Peterborough Town opener Chris Milner struck 77 for St Ives.

Bourne retained top spot in the Lincs Premier Division with an 81-run win at Louth. Newcomers Ben Wright (75) and Brandon Diplock (5-26) were the Bourne stars. Market Deeping were dimissed for just 120 at Sleaford, but still won by 73 runs! Left-arm seamer Shazad Amir (5-18) did the damage with the ball after James Hook (60) had scored half of Deeping’s runs.

Stuart Biggs bowling for Hunts against Northants Academy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ufford Park collected a first win of the Division Two season by beating Waresley by 114 runs. Ross Keymer (46) and Joe Harrington (45) scored best in Ufford’s 216-8 before Wahid Javed (3-11) helped skittle Waresley for 112.

Castor lost for the first time. They were well beaten at Blunham.

Ramsey and March Town both completed a hat-trick of wins in Cambs Division One. March beat Cambridge St Giles on Saturday and Foxton on Bank Holiday Monday. Leg-spinning import Saranga Rajaguru bagged 8-22 over the two matches.

RESULTS

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

Premier Division

Oundle 245 (C. Thurston 115) beat Brixworth 184 (H. Craig 3-32) by 61 runs.

LIncs Premier Division

Market Deeping 120 (J. Hook 60) beat Sleaford 47 (A. Amir 5-18, A. Green 2-6, A. Sharp 2-16) by 73 runs.

Bourne 207-6 (B. Wright 75, S. Evison 38), beat Louth 126 (B. Diplock 5-26, B. Wright 2-20, C. Cheer 2-22) by 81 runs.

CAmbs League

Division One

Ramsey 194 (B. Saunders 48, K. Lesporis 39) beat Cambridge 2nds 148 (J. Cafferkey 3-19) by 46 runs.

Foxton 223 (B. Peck 4-56, V. Parvathaneni 2-46, S. Prentice 2-49) beat Stamford 101 (T. Williams 25) by 122 runs.

March 79-5 (R. Pitigala 24no) beat St Giles 78 (S. Rajaguru 3-7, A. George 3-17, P. Nightingale 3-33) by 5 wkts

Wisbech 219-8 (J. Bowers 82) beat St Ives & Warboys 203-8 (C. Milner 77, G. Freear 3-37, G. Gowler 2-45) by 16 runs

Cambridge 2nds 247-8 (B. Peck 2-31) beat Stamford 218 (L. Spice 53, A. Birch 42, L. Dave 32) by 29 runs.

March 168-5 (U. Ranathunga 70no) beat Foxton 167 (S. Rajaguru 5-15, A. Wright 3-34) by 5 wkts

Division Two

Blunham 118-2 beat Castor 117 (R. Evans 42) by 8 wkts.

Ufford Park 216-8 (R. Keymer 46, J. Harrington 45, T. Hart 34) beat Waresley 112 (W. Javed 3-11, F. Adil 2-19, J. Harrington 2-26) by 104 runs.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

Peterborough Town 196-9 (V. Mangat 41, J. Venugopal 40, S. Amir 4-27, M. Yaseen 3-35) beat Barnack 57 (K. Singh 4-7, D. Iqbal 3-26, J. Smith 3-32) by 139 runs

City 211-8 (U. Sadiq 71, T. Hussain 37, B. Jennings 3-28) beat Uffington 59 (J. Ghani 3-14, S. Chaudry 2-7, M. Tayyib 2-15) by 152 runs