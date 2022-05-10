Connor Parnell took 3-3 for Castor against Uppingham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Kurt Story (64) and Courtney Kruger (54) dominated Bourne’s 179-5 before Adam Binns and Jordan Temple took three wickets apiece as Whittlesey were skittled for 75.

There was a shock 56-run defeat for Market Deeping at home to City CC for whom Muhammed Tayyib took 5-9, while Burghley Park beat Newborough by 40 runs with Sam Potter cracking 53 and Mo Azhar taking 4-10 for the winners.

Castor crushed Uppingham by 104 runs thanks to some late hitting from Ryan Evans (59no) and early quality from Mark Wheat (41). Uppingham were skittled for just 56 as Connor Parnell (3-3), Stuart Dockerill (2-4) and Reece Smith (2-4) took seven wickets for just 11 runs between them.

Ufford Park enjoyed a comfortable eight-wicket win at Nassington.

Results

Bourne 179-5 (K. Storey 64, C. Kruger 54, F. Satari 3-12) beat Whittlesey 75 (A. Binns 3-10, J. Temple 3-16) by 104 runs

Burghley Park 111-9 (S. Potter 53, S. Teekasingh 2-17, V. Parvathaneni 2-14, T. Olley 2-38) beat Newborough 71 (M. Azhar 4-10, D. Pellett 2-11) by 40 runs.

Castor 160-5 (R. Evans 59 no, M. Wheat 41) beat Uppingham 56 (C. Parnell 3-3, S. Dockerill 2-4, R. Smith 2-4) by 104 runs .

City 156-6 (O. Basharat 40no, Z. Arif 38, W. Naylor 2-26) beat Market Deeping 100 (M. Tayyib 5-9, F. Rehman 3-20) by 56 runs.