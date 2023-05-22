The Hunts CCC team before a record-breaking day at Burghley Park, back, left to right, Nehag Pravin, Mark Hodgson, Will Compton, Kev Clement (scorer), Matty Mills, Dylan Church, Josh Gallimore, front, Conor Craig, Pat Harrington, Robin Vitas (manager), Iresh Saxena, Tommy Morrison, Alex Ashwin, Ethan Berlusconi.

​The Oundle Town opener smashed Leicestershire Academy Under 18 bowlers all around the park to lead Hunts to another county record score of 505-5 in 50 overs. Hodgson faced just 135 balls and also struck 19 fours, so 184 runs in boundaries in total!

Hodgson added 355 with former Northants Academy player Ethan Berlusconi (145, 104 balls, 20 fours, 2 sixes) for the second wicket which is another Hunts record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leicestershire lads were dismissed for 233 to complete a 272-run friendly win for Hunts with Berlusconi, who is playing his club cricket in Derbyshire, taking 4-55 and Burghley Park’s Alex Ashwin bagging 3-16.

In Hunts Division One Barnack lost for the first time this season despite a dramatic late innings from Javed Ghani.

Barnack were struggling at Blunham in pursuit of the home side’s 229-8 all out when Ghani strode to the wicket at number eight.

He promptly bludgeoned six sixes and nine fours in an innings of 86, but his side still fell 22 runs short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local rivals Falcon and Adidda are the top two in the division.

Falcon won by 37 runs at Hampton, while Adidda saw off Werrington by six wickets at Thomas Deacon Academy.

Raghavendran Suryanarayanan claimed 4-24 as Werrington were rushed out for 106.

And to complete an outstanding all-round day Suryanarayanan cracked a rapid in 62 in Adidda’s successful reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bharat Sports won for the first time, by six wickets at home to Nassington. Mehul Adatia was 48 not out when Bharat passed Nassington’s 146.

Stamford Town 2nds pipped Bretton by seven runs in a Division Two thriller.

Mark Andrew (70) and David Stratton (69no) scored best in Stamford’s 213-5 with Andrew Bennett striking 81 of Bretton’s 206 all out.

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​