History made as combined Hunts/Beds Womens Team play competitive National League matches
The team was only formed in January, but they competed well against the visiting Cornwall team winning one match by one run and losing the other by 7 wickets.
Holly Reeder (26) and Faith Teekasingh (26) scored best for the hosts in match one before they successfully defended a total of 110-9 with Reeder (2-18 from 4 overs) and Eve Morgan (2-26 from 4 overs) bowling well.
Teekasingh top scored again in match two with 35, but a total of 107-6 was passed by Cornwall who raced home with over six overs to spare. Reeder (2-22) was again the best local bowler.