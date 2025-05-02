History made as combined Hunts/Beds Womens Team play competitive National League matches

History was made at Orton Park CC as a combined Hunts/Beds ladies team played their first Vitality Blast Womens League Division 2 South Division matches. Pictured are, back, left to right, Andy Ward (Head Coach), Avaani Katechia, Lottie May Taylor, Sophie Pomfrey, Holly Reeder, Emily Banks, Annie Banks, James Exley (Support Coach). Front, Emerson Tucker, Eve Morgan, Amelia Jones, Faith Teekasingh, Laura Newton, Phoebi Martin, Scott Galloway (Assistant Coach).

The team was only formed in January, but they competed well against the visiting Cornwall team winning one match by one run and losing the other by 7 wickets.

Holly Reeder (26) and Faith Teekasingh (26) scored best for the hosts in match one before they successfully defended a total of 110-9 with Reeder (2-18 from 4 overs) and Eve Morgan (2-26 from 4 overs) bowling well.

Teekasingh top scored again in match two with 35, but a total of 107-6 was passed by Cornwall who raced home with over six overs to spare. Reeder (2-22) was again the best local bowler.