Dan Costello in action.

​The Essex Premier League side – national semi-finalists in the past - came back from the dead in an Area Final tie to sneak a two-wicket win after a Duckworth-Lewis calculation.

Town’s performance with the bat was modest as they lost wickets at regular intervals before they were dismissed in the last of their 40 overs for just 160.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they bowled and fielded superbly and it looked like they were in complete command when a rain break was taken with the home side on 100-7 with almost 27 overs gone.

The city side were comfortably ahead on Duckworth Lewis at the time, but the rain abated and Brentwood were left a revised target of a further 55 runs in eight overs.

Josh Smith immediately picked up his third wicket, but a wet outfield affected Town’s bowlers and fielders, and home number nine Charlie Griffths promptly whacked a match-winning 55 from just 31 balls.

Smith finished with 3-24 with new signing Dan Costello (2-26) also impressing on his debut in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Oundle player Costello, an exciting all-round talent who is no stranger to disciplinary hearings, has been signed from Burghley Park to bolster a Town bowling attack weakened by an injury to paceman Nick Green.

The left-armer made an instant impact in a five-wicket Northants Premier Division win at Geddington last weekend, taking a wicket in his first over and smacking the only ball he faced for six.

Costello finished with 2-44 as Geddington were dismissed for 161, figures bettered by Bashrat Hussain (3-34), Mark Edwards (2-18) and Karanpal Singh (2-28).

Town eased home with over 15 overs to spare with Kyle Medcalf (42) and captain David Clarke (36) top scoring. Lewis Bruce (38) top scored at Brentwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few would have predicted – well apart from confident captain Tommy Simeons – Oundle Town would be setting the halfway pace at the top of the Northants Premier Division.

​It’s certainly been an impressive nine matches for a team that lost on opening day and haven’t been beaten since.

But they will believe their six-point lead at the top over nearest pursuers Brigstock and Finedon – Peterborough Town are a massive 43 points back in fifth – should be much bigger.

Oundle have left 18 points behind in their last two matches, both of which have been drawn after dominant displays, as opponents Overstone and now Wollaston have launched stubborn rearguard actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both finished nine down with Wollaston’s last two wickets last weekend putting on 116. Number eight Hal Robinson finished unbeaten on 76 and last man Callum Robertson made an undefeated zero from 24 balls.

It might be a lack of depth that finally undoes Oundle now the Premier Division reverts to one-day 50 over rules, but where there’s a Craig brother there’s always hope.

Harrison Craig top scored in Oundle’s 260-9 at Wollaston with 88 from just 77 balls (five sixes) and followed it up with 3-51 from 15 overs.

Sam Jarvis (40), Conor Craig (31) and Chris Murdoch (4-55) also enjoyed decent days, but Oundle couldn’t finish the home side, who closed on 233-9, off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle’s opening opponents in the Northants T20 Championships at Milrton Road this Saturday are Overstone Park (10am) and Wollaston (2.30pm).

Town’s opening are at home to Wollaston (10am) and Overstone Park (2.30pm).