Hampton CC skipper hits 85 not out including seven sixes and still finished on the losing side

Ali Shah (front, centre) and his Hampton CC Indoor team.

Hampton captain Ali Shah hit a brutal 85 in the Hunts Indoor Cricket League at Bushfield Sports Centre, but still finished on the losing side.

Shah almost rescued his side from 46-4 in pursuit of Bretton’s 10-over total of 130, but he lost his last partner Muhammad Zafar for 25 in the final over to a brilliant catch by Mark Drake.

That sealed a five-run win for Bretton who maintained their perfect start to the season. Shah struck seven sixes.

Earlier Ethan Bennett had top scored with 41 for Bretton. Batsmen have to retire at 25, but can return if all other wickets are lost.

Bretton and AK 11 can’t currently be separated at the top of the table as both have won all three games and taken 17 opposition wickets, which is the tie-breaker when points are level.

AK maintained their 100 per cent start in much simpler fashion. They dismissed Werrington for just 79 and lost only one wicket in reply. Bilal Mushtaq (44) scored more than half of Werrington’s runs.

Josh Fox smacked an unbeaten 68 for Whittlesey, but his side were still beaten by 38 runs by reigning champions Ufford Park who were winning for the first time this season.

Third-placed Paz Azad beat Wansford comfortably despite 40 from Kelsey Brace.

Results

Ufford Park 158-1 (Shoaib Chaudhry 42no, Waheed Javed 27ret, Usman Sadiq 26ret, Saj Ali 25ret) beat Whittlesey 120-5 (Josh Fox 68no) by 38 runs

Bretton 130 (Ethan Bennett 41, Tom Sanderson 28, Andy Bennett 26, Nadeem Choudhari 2-18) beat Hampton 125 (Ali Shah 85 no, Muhammad Zafar 25) by 5 runs.

Pak Azad 144-4 (Najeeb Ur-Rehman 28, Hayder Ali 27no) beat Wansford 93 (Kelsey Brace 40, Danyal Iqbal 2-19) by 51 runs.

AK11 80-1 (Zaheer Abbas 27ret, Abrar Ahmed 27ret) beat Werrington 78 (Bilal Mushtaq 44, Sudheer Jafeer 2-16) by 9 wkts.