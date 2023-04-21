News you can trust since 1948
Green is tipped to go well for Peterborough Town, debut for Aussie in Grimsby

​Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke is tipping all-rounder Nick Green to be a Northants Premier Division star this season.

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town last season.Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town last season.
Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town last season.

​Green, a former Market Deeping youngster, has enjoyed a fruitful few months playing grade cricket in Australia.

He joined Town midway through last summer and looked a class act with the bat, but injury prevented him from bowling.

"He can bowl now,” Clarke enthused. “And I can see him having a big impact at Premier Division level this summer.”

Green scored 27 and took 4-42 as Town beat Leicestershire Premier League side Langtons by 55 runs in a friendly last weekend.

Clarke top scored in Town’s 184 all out with 58.

Town host Kislingbury Temperance in their first Premier Division game on Saturday (11am) when Oundle entertain Old Northamptonians.

Virtually of the local cricket was washed out last weekend although Long Sutton managed to win at Sleaford seconds by 14 runs in a low-scoring South Lincs Championship match.

Charlie Crisp took 4-22 for Sutton.

And Burghley Park 2nds were skittled for 79 in a South Lincs Division One game at Billingborough to complete a 29-run loss.

The big Lincs Premier Division derby between Market Deeping and Bourne was washed out meaning new Aussie opening bowler Corey Young will have to make his debut for champions Bourne at Grimsby on Saturday.

Selected fixtures

Saturday

East Anglian Premier League: Sudbury v Wisbech.

Northants Premier Division: Peterborough Town v Kislingbury, Oundle v ONs.

Northants Division One: Rushden v Peterborough Town 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division: Grimsby v Bourne, Nettleham v Market Deeping, Spalding v Lindum.

Cambs League T20 Comp: March v Cambridge NCI, Ramsey v Histon, Ramsey v Foxton Granta.

South Lincs Championship: Bourne 2nds v Skegness, Market Deeping 2nds v Sleaford 2nds, Newborough v Long Sutton, Orton Park v Grantham 2nds.

Sunday

Rutland Division One: Peterborough Town v Wisbech.

