Green good to go for Peterborough Town CC after hugely successful skipper stands down
Green succeeds David Clarke who stepped down after eight years in charge (2016-2023).
Town won three Northants Premier Division titles and three Northants T20 cups under Clarke’s leadership.
Town won a Northants League treble in 2021 (including an end of season cup competition) when they remained unbeaten all season.
That was part of unbeaten 43-game run for a team who also enjoyed some memorable wins in National 40-over and 20-over competitions.
Town won the county T20 title again last season, but suffered a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Premier Division.