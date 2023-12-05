News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Green good to go for Peterborough Town CC after hugely successful skipper stands down

​All rounder Nick Green is the new captain of Peterborough Town Cricket Club.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
David Clarke (centre, front row) celebrates the 2021 Northants Premier Division win with his team. Photo: David Lowndes.David Clarke (centre, front row) celebrates the 2021 Northants Premier Division win with his team. Photo: David Lowndes.
David Clarke (centre, front row) celebrates the 2021 Northants Premier Division win with his team. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Green succeeds David Clarke who stepped down after eight years in charge (2016-2023).

Town won three Northants Premier Division titles and three Northants T20 cups under Clarke’s leadership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town won a Northants League treble in 2021 (including an end of season cup competition) when they remained unbeaten all season.

Most Popular
Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.
Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

That was part of unbeaten 43-game run for a team who also enjoyed some memorable wins in National 40-over and 20-over competitions.

Town won the county T20 title again last season, but suffered a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Premier Division.

Related topics:David Clarke