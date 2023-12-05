Green good to go for Peterborough Town CC after hugely successful skipper stands down

​All rounder Nick Green is the new captain of Peterborough Town Cricket Club.

David Clarke (centre, front row) celebrates the 2021 Northants Premier Division win with his team. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Green succeeds David Clarke who stepped down after eight years in charge (2016-2023).

Town won three Northants Premier Division titles and three Northants T20 cups under Clarke’s leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town won a Northants League treble in 2021 (including an end of season cup competition) when they remained unbeaten all season.

Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

That was part of unbeaten 43-game run for a team who also enjoyed some memorable wins in National 40-over and 20-over competitions.