Frustrated Peterborough Town aim to make their visitors to Bretton Gate suffer, big weekend for Bourne

Jamie Smith will open the bowling for Peterborough Town this weekend.

The city side endured a miserable May as three successive washed out matches and no Northants Premier Division fixture last weekend left them stranded in mid-table.

Town also suffered a second Northants T20 cancellation of the month on Tuesday when Rushden & Higham failed to raise a side for a trip to the city.

But a shock defeat for leaders Old Northamptonians at the hands of Brigstock last weekend was a boost. ONs take on second-placed Finedon tomorrow (June 5) so Town will make up some ground as long as they beat lowly Horton House at the Gate (11am).

Town then host a second round ECB KO Cup tie against Essex Premier League side Hadleigh & Thundersleigh on Sunday (1pm).

Town dropped to sixth in the Premier Division last weekend with neighbours Oundle one of the teams to pass them. Oundle have a tricky game at Geddington tomorrow.

Bourne, who top the Lincs Premier Division with six wins out of six, are also in ECB Cup action on Sunday as they entertain Notts Premier League side Cavaliers & Carrington at the Abbey Lawns.

Bourne are also at home in the Premier Division on Saturday with Scunthorpe the visitors.

Peterborough Town make their debut in the Stamford KO T20 Cup on Monday (June 7) when visiting Stamford Town for a quarter-final tie. Other ties: Bourne v Ufford Park, City CC v Market Deeping, Uppingham v Castor.

MAIN WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, June 5

Northants Premier Division (11am): Geddington v Oundle, Peterborough Town v Horton House.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Boston v Market Deeping, Bourne v Scunthorpe.

Cambs Division One (noon): Ramsey v Wisbech, Stamford v March.

Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Ufford Park v Old Leysians, Newmarket v Castor.

Sunday, June 6

ECB Club KO (1pm): Peterborough Town v Hadleigh & Thundersley, Bourne v Cavaliers & Carrington.