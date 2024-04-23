Friends and ex-teammates turn out to help local cricket legend celebrate his 80th birthday
Two teams of players who have played with Terry Rawlings for Ufford played a friendly match at the club’s picturesque ground.
Castor legend Norman Gray also played at the age of 81. Rawlings returned the favour after playing in Gray’s 70th birthday match 11 years ago!
"It was just great to see so many old friends and teammates,” Rawlings, who played for Ufford for over 60 years after making his debut as a teenager.
"There must have 60-70 people watching the game at one point as well. We had a great tea with volunteers bringing cakes, including a birthday cake.
“It was a great day, apart from it being very cold by the end!”
Gray took two wickets to help a Ross Keymer XI beat a Danny Harrington XI by five wickets.
Rawlings, who still tends the ground and acts as club scorer, batted for a couple of overs before retiring.
Scores: Harrington’s XI 133-8 (P. Corder 27ret, F. Adil 27ret, I. Javed 27, N. Gray 2-33). Keymer’s XI 134-5 (R. Linney 26 ret, F, Adil 2-12),