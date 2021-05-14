Former England star in Peterborough Town’s path in the National KO Cup

Owais Shah (right) with former South African Test star Herschelle Gibbs.

Town are at powerful Hertfordshire Premier League side Welwyn Garden City whose marquee name is former Middlesex player Owais Shah, a man with six England Test caps, and almost 100 international appearances in shorter forms of the sport, to his name.

Shah (42) has appeared in both of Welwyn’s league games this season, scoring 76 from just 32 balls in the first match before falling for just five last weekend.

“We love meeting these big name players,” Town skipper David Clarke insisted. “We’ve played against a few in the past, such as Usman Afzal and Saqlain Mushtaq. “Owais will obviously still be quality and Welwyn are a traditionally strong club, but we are at full strength so we’re anticipating a high-class game.”

Peterborough Town's Scott Howard.

Town’s strong start to the Northants Premier Division season was interrupted by heavy rain which washed out the entire top-flight programme last weekend.

But the club’s Rutland League Division One side made it two wins from two matches by beating Wisbech at Harecroft Road last Sunday.

Emerging batting talent Scott Howard struck a superb 106 from just 91 balls to push Town up to 222-8.

“Scott has really come on in the last couple of seasons,” Clarke added. “He scores quickly and hits the ball in unusual places. We have great strength in ouur batting now with Nick Paskins also returning to club in decent form.”

Town travel to Overstone in thhe Northants Premier Division on Saturday.

Bourne are also in National Club KO action on Sunday at Lincs Premier Division rivals Woodhall Spa.

Most of Sunday cricket survived last weekend with Uffington and Burghley Park also successful in Rutland Division One.

Castor thrashed Moulton Harrox by 104 runs in the National Village Cup at Port Lane.

Skipper Reece Smith led the way with 63 in Castor’s 207-5. Castor host Scunthorpe-based Outcasts in the third round later this month.

Bashrat Hussain bagged 5-2 which included a hat-trick as Barnack bowled Uppingham out for 20 to complete a 75-run friendly win.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, May 15

Northants Premier Division (11am): Horton House v Oundle Town, Overstone Park v Peterborough Town.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Grantham, Lindum v Market Deeping.

Cambs Division One (noon): Cambridge v Wisbech , March v Histon, Stamford v Ramsey.

Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Castor v Huntingdon, Ufford Park v Kimbolton.

Sunday, May 16