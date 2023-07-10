The daughter of Newborough CC all-rounder Shiva Teekasingh cracked an unbeaten 111 for Cricket East (a Hunts County team) Under 15s in a game against Norfolk at Lancot Park.

Faith cracked 11 boundaries to take her average to the season to an astonishing 292! She’s only been dismissed once in seven innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faith has now been taken on the 'Blaze’ programme for emerging players as her all-round talent has been recognised. She claimed a hat-trick in a county match last season.

Faith Teekasingh celebrates her first career ton.

​BIG TON FOR LOCAL HERO

The race for Hunts Division One honours is a thriller this season with Barnack leading the local charge after a high-scoring win over fellow challengers Adidda.

Barnack are up to second 10 points behind leaders Elstow and just two points clear of fourth-placed Adidda after a superb 151 from local hero Ajaz Akhtar (3 sixes, 19 fours) set up a five-wicket win.

It was Akhtar’s second innings after elbow surgery. He scored 61 for Cambs Over 50s in his first match back.

Ajaz Akhtar struck 151 for Barnack against Adidda. Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier Chaitanya Dave had struck 80 of Adidda’s 245 all out.

Elstow maintained their lead at the top by demolishing Hampton by nine wickets after the city side were skittled for just 75.

There was another match-winning innings of 151 in the top flight as Hassan Sibghatullah struck nine sixes and 18 fours for Falcon at Nassington.

The home side had posted a decent 241-9 with Asam Ali (57) top scoring, but Sibghatullah’s superb knock and an unbeaten 60 from Ayub Khattak meant Falcon flew home in just 27 overs.

BARNACK’S TITLE CHARGE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Barnack continue to close in on their first Rutland Division One title for five years.

​The villagers extended their advantage at the top to 25 points after a comprehensive 98-run win over Uppingham.

There were some early problems for Barnack, but Mohammed Raheel’s 79 enabled them to reach 215 all out. No other batsman reached 20.

Uppingham were then shot out for 117.

Second-placed Werrington suffered a 143-run drubbing at the hands of City CC for whom Northants Premier Division star Tashwin Lukas cracked 151 of a total of 271.

​

​

​