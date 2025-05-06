Fast starts to the cricket season from Newborough and Castor and close games including a tie in Hunts Division One

Ben Woodward batting for Bourne.

Newborough CC have completed an early-season hat-trick of wins in the South Lincs Championship to establish a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win number three arrived in Grantham by five wickets after three-wicket returns from Ashley Fisher and David Cope, and solid knocks from Xavier Wishart (54no) and Chester Hercock (40).

Ben Woodward smacked 132 from 109 balls and club legend David Christmas claimed 5-30 as Bourne seconds maintained their own perfect start with a big win at home to Sleaford 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Wilkin just failed to post a rapid ton in Orton Park’s 158-run win at Boston 2nds in Division One. Wilkin finished 97 not out in Orton’s 277-5 after striking 11 fours and a six in an innings that occupied just 74 balls.

There was a tie in Hunts Division One between local rivals Falcon and Adidda. It finished 185 runs apiece with Haroon Rafique taking 6-38 for Falcon and Shed Ishtiyaq Bukhari finishing with 5-13 for Adidda.

Other close encounters saw Bharat Sports pip Peterborough Knights by 18 runs and Hampton sneak to a 19-run win over AK 11 in a very low scoring game. Abdullah Khan (56, 54 balls) was an unlucky loser for the Knights, while three-wicket hauls from Subeesh Ramachandran, Muhammed Zafar and Vinil Vijayan enabled Hampton to defend 114. Mohammed Nadeem Zahid took four wickets for AK.

Lenu Leons struck five sixes in his 109 not out as Royal Strikers beat Biggleswade 2nds by eight wickets in Division Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castor are currently dominating Rutland Division Three. They made it three wins out of three with a handsome 52-run win at Ketton Sports and there were also wins at this level for Pak Azad and United Sports.

Abdul Waris (48 & 3-15) was Pak Azad’s main man in a low-scoring success at Stamford Town, while United Sports’ impressive eight-run win over Northampton Saints included important contributions from Ravishakar Sasidharan (48 & 2-46), Vinil Vijayan (47), Binoy Joseph (40) and Anish Raju (2-14).

Ramsey Town have won two from two in Division Four, but they needed an unbeaten 64 from Sri Lankan import Sandun Madushanka to get home at Royal Strikers by four wickets. Whittlesey are off the mark in this division as an unbeaten 70 from Josh Fox and 56 from David Drage set up a 51-run win over United Sport 2nds.