Phil Defreitas and Adam Holliake. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images for PCA)

The star studded line-up includes seam bowler Phil Defreitas, who made 147 England appearances across all formats of the sport, and quick bowler Andy Caddick who racked up 116 caps for his country.

Also confirmed for the T20 match on Friday, July 28 (4pm start) are Samit Patel (60 caps), Chris Read (51), Adam Hollioke (39), Sajjid Mahmood (38), Alex Tudor (13), Mark Alleyne (10) and Mal Loye (7).

Further team selections will be unveiled soon.

Samit Patel. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former internationals will be playing for the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) Legends team who travel the country helping to broaden the appeal of cricket, while also raising funds for the grassroots game and for nominated charities.

Peterborough Town will use the occasion to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and for the club’s thriving youth set-up.

However admission to the match is free and there will be access to the England players.

VIP corporate sponsorship deals are available with further information available by e-mailing [email protected] or by calling cricket club chairman Brian Howard on 07793 535683.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIP packages for tables of 10 include a thre-course lunch, four bottles of wine, a bucket of beer, matchday programme and guest parking. There will also be silent and live auctions throughout the day.

Individuals or small groups can also be catered for.

There are big games at Bretton Gate every summer and 2023 is no exception.

Two days after the England Legends game on Sunday, July 30, Town will be hosting the Northants Steelbacks v Cambridgeshire 50 over match.

Cambridgeshire will also play Cumbria in a three-day NCCA Championship match at Bretton Gate from Sunday, August 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad