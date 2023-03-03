Alex Tudor skippered the England Legends team in 2022. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images for PCA).

​The club have confirmed they will host a T20 match against a PCA England Legends team at Bretton Gate on Friday, July 28.

Former England international Alex Tudor captained the Legends team in 2022 which also included former Test stars Phil Defreitas and Monty Panesar.

More recent Test star Ian Bell has been touted as possible player in 2023.

Two days after that game Town will welcome the Northants first XI who play in the city for the first time since the 1970s when they tackle Cambridgeshire in an NCCA Showcase match.

The first-class counties use these games to prepare for their own 50-over competition.

"It will be a real festival of cricket over that weekend,” PTCC chairman Brian Howard enthused.

"They are exciting games, not just for the club, but for the Peterborough public and the local cricket community."

Town will also play the Serbian national side in a T20 game this summer while other big county matches are in the Bretton Gate diary.

Cambridgeshire will tackle Cumbria in a three-day NCCA Championship at the club in August and Northants seconds will take on Sussex in a four-day game in September.

Bretton Gate will also stage Northants age group and Academy games as well as Cambridgeshire and Hunts Vets matches.

