Andy Caddick will play against Peterborough Town at Bretton Gate this summer. Photo: Adrian Murrell/Getty Images.

​Town are hosting the Professional Cricket Association’s England Legends XI on Friday, July 28 with the all-star side to be skippered by former Test player Alex Tudor.

Also confirmed as taking part are bowlers Andrew Caddick and Phil De Freitas, batsmen Mark Alleyne and Owais Shah, plus all-rounders Adam Hollioake and Samit Patel, and wicket-keeper Chris Read.

The four remaining England players will be announced soon.

The PCA Legends team tours the country helping to broaden the appeal of cricket, while also raising funds for the grassroots game and for nominated charities.

It will be a T20 game at Bretton Gate starting at 4pm and entry will be free to spectators with opportunities for all to meet the big names in attendance.

Town are however also using the game to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital and for the club’s popular junior cricket section.

VIP corporate sponsorship deals are available with further information available by e-mailing [email protected] or by calling cricket club chairman Brian Howard on 07793 535683.

Two days after the England Legends game Town will be hosting the Northants Steelbacks v Cambridgeshire 50 over match at Bretton Gate.