Durable Danny's remarkable record and tons galore in the local cricket leagues

Danny Harrington (middle, back row).

​Danny Harrington’s recent Rutland League ton for Ufford Park seconds set a remarkable personal record.

​Harrington has now struck centuries in each of the last six decades. He he hit his first in 1979! Andy Larkin carried his bat for 123 for Ufford seconds last weekend, but his team still lost their Division Four East fixture to Market Overton.

It’s really hotting up in Division One with eight points separating the top three after all won their latest matches. Tashwin Lukas hit 85 and took 6-10 as leaders City CC beat Uppingham, while second-placed Newborough beat Werrington.

Third-placed Burghley Park looked in trouble after Barnack set them 280 to win, but they managed it for the loss of just one wicket with almost three overs to spare. Keyan Gace smacked an unbeaten 157 from 132 balls after adding 192 for the first wicket with Ryan Gilmour (73).

In Division Two Seth Roberts (64 & 3-27) delivered an outstanding all-round effort as Uffington battled to a two-wicket success over East Carlton.

Orton Park are a point behind leaders Wellingborough Indians in Division Three after a 39-run win at Adidda. Jalen James was the undoubted all-round star here after following an innings of 40 with a bowling spell of 5-36. Tom Smith batted throughout the Orton innings for 70.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE​

Dan Hughes of Ketton Sports bashed his fourth ton of the South Lincs Division One season as the leaders walloped Royal Boston by 207 runs at Pit Lane.

​Hughes was unbeaten on 163 when Ketton’s 45-over innings of 284-7 came to an end.

Hughes now has 746 Division One runs at an average of just under 107. Royal Boston were shot out for 77 in reply.

It was a complete contrast in the top-of-the-table Division Three game between the clubs’ second teams as Royal Boston won that one by 72 runs after dismissing Ketton for just 38!

Burghley Park remain on course for a title double. The first XI won by eight wickets at Bourne seconds to go 50 points clear in the Championship, while the second XI slammed Belton Park by 214 runs and lead Division Two by 44 points.

Stuart Biggs (5-28) was the star performer for the senior side with Andy Briault (145) and Josh Gallimore (93) putting on 226 for the first wicket for the seconds.

Newborough enjoyed an exciting Championship fixture as they pipped Sleaford seconds by one run as an unbeaten 67 from Tom Shipman proved decisive.

HUNTS LEAGUE

James Wiltshire whacked 145 not out as Sawtry beat Stamford Town seconds by seven wickets in Division Two.

Werrington have a slender two-point lead over Peterborough Knights at the top after both won weekend matches. Mohammed Asif struck 110 in Werrington’s win over Houghton & Wyton, while Tanveer Mahmood bagged 5-7 as the Knights beat Bretton.

Hamza Jarrel’s 102 was crucial as Sheikh 11 pipped Nassington by two wickets. Holly Hammond-Lewis almost turned the game in Nassington’s favour with an impressive 4-25 spell.

In Division Three Nick Bradbury posted an unbeaten 101 as Holme beat Blunham thirds by 180 runs. Bradbury’s last three scores have been 101, 97 and 119.

And in Division One Nilesh Kuchadia cracked 104 not out as Bharat Sports beat Blunham seconds by four wickets.