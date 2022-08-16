Drake destroys Sawtry, Falcon are promoted and Barnack are back on top

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falcon 2nd team that won promotion from Hunts Division Three.

Drake first hammered an unbeaten 155 from 137 balls (28 fours) of his team’s 270-7 before returning figures of 3-21 from 9 overs as Sawtry were dismissed for 194.

Werrington have now taken over at the top of Division Two after a comfortable win over Sheikh 11.

There were one-wicket wins for Falcon 2nds and Royal Strikers in Hunts Divisions Three and Four respectively. Falcon’s dramatic win secured promotion.

Barnack jumped back to the top of Rutland Division One after a 6-wicket win over previous leaders City CC.

Mohammed Raheel blasted Barnack to their target of 195 with an innings of 82 not out that included 8 sixes.

Muhammed Yaseen (4-32) and Tas Ahmed (42no) also played well.

It was a fine weekend for Ahmed who had cracked 109, but Barnack lost a high-scoring Hunts Division One match at Blunham.

Burghley Park are best placed to deliver local success in the Hunts top-flight.

They hammered Adidda by 207 runs to move within 17 points of leaders Upwood with two games in hand.

Sam Potter top scored with 82 of Burghley’s 290-9 before Alex Ashwin claimed 5-15 with the ball. Unluckiest loser of the weekend was Nick Lawton of Newborough Bulls 2nds. He claimed 7-23 from 12 overs, but the Bulls still lost their South Lincs Division One game by 14 runs to Spalding 2nds.

It was just a second defeat for the Bulls and a second win for Spalding, but the villagers are still top.

Bourne seconds beat Deeping seconds comfortably in a South Lincs Premier Division clash. It was a 70-run winning margin which was hard luck on Karl Green who claimed 5 wickets for Deeping.

Bourne are third, 10 points behind second-placed Newborough Bulls who continued their pursuit of leaders Grantham seconds with a 9-wicket win at Woodhall Spa seconds.

The Bulls made light work of a victory target of 250 with teenager George Woods cracking an unbeaten ton. Newborough host Grantham at St Martin’s Road on Saturday (1pm).

It was a poor weekend all round for Deeping as they also lost to Bourne in a Lincs Premier Division clash before losing their top of the table clash at home to Werrington in Rutland Division Two. In fact they were thrashed by 141 runs with Khuram Mehrban, a Deeping player on a Saturday, cracking 76 and taking 4-26 for the city side.