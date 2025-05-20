Dockerill the destroyer for Castor as he achieves something that has never happened in first-class cricket

Stuart Dockerill took 7-11 for Castor in a South Lincs League win over Royal Boston. Photo David Lowndes.

Castor CC seamer Stuart Dockerill has a day to remember in South Lincs Division Two.

Dockerill took five wickets in five balls during a spell of 7-11 as Castor routed Royal Boston by eight wickets in their first competitive outing of the South Lincs season. The match was over in under 30 overs as Royal Boston were shot out for 53 in 15 overs and one ball.

There was little sign of the mayhem to come when Dockerill won an lbw decision to claim his third wicket, but his next three deliveries all clattered into the stumps before a second lbw verdict finished his destructive spell.

No-one has ever taken five wickets in five deliveries in first-class cricket, but there are many instances of it happening in club and school cricket. The record for most wickets in consecutive deliveries is believed to be nine!

Sam Jarvis enjoyed a fine all-round game for Newborough at Barnack. Photo David Lowndes.

Orton Park are top of South Lincs Division One following a comprehensive nine-wicket win at Moulton Harrox 2nds. Oli Calpin bagged 4-17 as Orton despatched their hosts for just 95.

Newborough 2nds also enjoyed an emphatic start to their Division Two campaign as they saw off Spalding 2nds by 200 runs. Xavier Wishart hit an unbeaten 100 and Joe Mills struck four sixes in his quickfire 87 not out as Newborough piled up 297.

Pak Azad romped to the Division Four East title in 2024 and they’ve won their first three Division Three matches in 2025, the latest by a huge 231-run margin over Stamford Town 2nds at Orton Park CC.

An unbroken fourth wicket stand of 218 between century makers Sharoz Hussain and Hayder Ali set up the massive win as Pak Azad posted 321-3 in 45 overs. Hussain clubbed 22 fours and three sixes in his 162 not out with Ali hitting 11 fours and a six in his undefeated 101. Shell-shocked Stamford were skittled for 85 in replay with Zubair Mohammed taking 4-16.

Northampton Saints currently lead this division after inflicting a first defeat of the summer on Castor by 81 runs at Port Lane.

Hampton maintained their perfect start in Division Four East with a fifth straight win. Ejaz Masood hit 57 in a five-wicket win for the leaders.

Newborough opened their Division One season with a seven-wicket win at Barnack where the men in form during a successful pursuit of 227-6 were Sam Jarvis (61no), George Woods (60) and Joe Malton (59). Jarvis also took a couple of wickets.

James Laud cracked an unbeaten ton as Burghley Park beat Ufford Park by eight wickets to make it two wins in two matches. Mohammed Rizwan had made 59 of Ufford’s 204.

In Hunts Division One AK 11 won a low-scoring game 69-52 in Sawtry against Peterborough Knights and Adidda won a higher-scoring clash 231-214 at Werrington. Aman Dhindsa was an unlucky loser for the Knights after taking 6-21 as Sufyan Mazhar (5-24) and Sudheer Jafeer (4-19) wrecked the home side’s reply.

Ahmed Kamboh (80no) also played well in a losing cause for Werrington after Ramkumar Vijayakumar (57) and Virendra Pandare (51) had pushed Adidda up to a winning score.

Captain Mark Drake’s undefeated century also proved fruitless for Bretton who were beaten by five wickets in a Division Two game at Nassington. Opener Drake batted throughout the Bretton innings of 201-9 for an even hundred. Asif Ali (69) batted best in Nassington’s successful reply.