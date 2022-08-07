Depleted Peterborough Town suffer another huge blow to their title chances, Evison excels for leaders Bourne, Wisbech shoot clear again, ton for Ramsey Aussie and six of the best for Castor star

Jamie Smith bowling for Peterborough Town against Brigstock. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town looked unbeatable at the start of the season, but they’ve now lost two of their last three top-flight matches to fall 28 points behind a powerful Finedon side who show no signs of slowing down.

The city side have suffered from acute availability issues which again contributed to a 45-run run reverse at Bretton Gate yesterday. Cambs all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal missed out against his old club because of injury while a stag weekend ahead of a December wedding and a holiday took away another three key men, including both opening batsmen.

A dozy fielding display then enabled Brigstock to post 252-8 in their 50 overs, a total Town never threatened after losing early wickets. Stand-in wicket-keeper Nick Paskins top scored with 48, while number 11 Jamie Smith (34no) showed some late defiance.

At least Brigstock’s former Town men Asim Butt (51) and Mohammed Saif (3-31) enjoyed themselves.

Bourne are having no such trouble defending their Lincs Premier Division crown, They despatched bottom club Skegness by eight wickets at the Abbey Lawn to stay clear at the top ahead of a juicy derby at Market Deeping next Saturday (August 13).

Sam Evison took his runs tally for the season to an impressive 662 at an average in excess of 50 by completing an unbeaten ton in Bourne’s 160-2.

Deeping have suffered back-to-back defeats. They lost by 54 runs at home to second-placed Sleaford after restricting their visitors to 192.

Spalding remain deep in relegation trouble after a 167-run hammering at home to Bracebridge Heath.

Leaders Wisbech got their Cambs Division One title push back on track by beating last season’s top dogs Histon by 68 runs. Jamie Seabrook struck 82 and Ryan Clark 55 of their match-winning score of 241 before Kieran Haynes took four Histon wickets. The Fenmen are 29 points clear at the top.

Ramsey’s fine season continued with a six-wicket win over Cambridge St Giles which featured a ton for Aussie Elliot Durrant and half centuries for Jordan Cafferkey and Ben Saunders.

Alex Millard (69) and Aron Visser (60) scored well as March Town improved their chances of escaping the bottom two with a 30-run win over Old Leysians, but bottom club Stamford Town are 100 points adrift at the bottom after a six-wicket beating by Eaton Socon.

Castor are back up to third in Cambs Division Two after Connor Parnell’s 6-32 set-up a six-wicket win over Sawston & Babraham seconds and Charlie Agnew (5-26) and Hamish Bell (91no) were the stars of Ufford Park’s two-wicket win over Foxton Granta seconds.

RESULTSNorthants Premier Division

Oundle 327-9 (D. Robinson 84, S. Jarvis 66, D. Costello 51no, M. Hodgson 30) beat Geddington 323-4 (M. Taylor 111, by 1 wkt

Brigstock 251-8 (A. Butt 51, M. Edwards 2-43, L. Bruce 2-53, R. Kundaje 2-60) beat Peterborough Town 206 (N. Paskins 48, J. Smith 34no, M. Saif 3-30) by 45 runs

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 160-2 (S. Evison 100no) beat Skegness 157 (B. Diplock 3-28, C. Cheer 3-51, J. Berry 2-27) by 8 wkts

Sleaford 192 (J. Smith 3-17, H. Niazi 3-59, K. Sainsbury 2-39) beat Market Deeping 138 by 54 runs

Bracebridge Heath 259-7 (B. Dring 2-43, M. Freeman 2-46) beat Spalding 100 (N. Atappatu 38) by 159 runs

Cambs Division One

March 215 (A. Millard 69, A. Visser 60) beat Old Leysians 185 (S. Robinson 3-37, C. Oldroyd 2-18) by 30 runs

Eaton Socon 124-4 (B. Bennett 3-34) beat Stamford 123 by 6 wkts

Wisbech 241 (J. Seabrook 82, R. Clark 55, S. Albutt 49) beat Histon by 173 (K. Haynes 4-47, G. Freear 2-30, R. Clark 2-36) by 68 runs

Ramsey 250-5 (M. Cafferkey 4-38, E. Cafferkey 2-61) beat Cambridge St Giles 259-9 (E. Durrant 107, J. Cafferkey 55, B. Saunders 51) by 5 wkts

Cambs Division Two

Castor 109-4 (B. Stokie 35) beat Sawston & Babraham 2nds 106 (C. Parnell 6-32, S. Dockerill 2-22) by 6 wkts