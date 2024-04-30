Delight for Deeping, and Bourne and Ramsey continue perfect starts

Hayatullah Niazi took two wickets for Market Deeping against Nettleham.

​There was disappointment at Deeping after an opening day defeat at the hands of Scunthorpe, but they beat Nettleham by 10 wickets at Outgang Road in a match that lasted just a few balls more than 50 overs.

The visitors were dismissed for 113 with Matthew Mills (3-21) returning the best Deeping bowling figures, while Hayatullah Niazi, Marcus Telford and captain James Hook picked up two wickets apiece.

Josh Smith then dominated the Deeping reply with an unbeaten knock of 74 which occupied just 71 balls and included four sixes and nine fours.

Bourne are second behind reigning champions Lindum in the early-season table after recording a second successive win.

Courtney Kruger (76) organised a Bourne recovery from 107-6 to 229 all out against Scunthorpe at the Abbey Lawn before the visitors were rushed out for just 122.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Ramsey have started the Division One season in fine form. They are joint top of the table with Burwell & Exning after winning their opening two matches.

They only just squeezed home last weekend at Histon though, winning a high-scoring game by two runs after import Sandun Madushanka continued his fine start to the season.

Madushanka struck a run-a-ball 78 in Ramsey’s 262-8. Michael Cafferkey was the next best batsman with 41.

Histon looked on course for victory at 154-2, but Ramsey kept chipping away and executed a couple of run outs as the home side closed on 260-8.

Wisbech got off the mark at this level with a four-wicket win at Blunham who were dismissed for 138. Their best performers were Danny Haynes (72no), Ryan Clark (3-21) and George Gowler (3-26).

Stamford went down by nine wickets at home to Newmarket in Division Two after totalling just 83 and Barnack were skittled for 99 on the way to a eight-wicket loss at Eaton Socon in their opening Division Three match.