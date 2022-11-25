Danny is top Town player, a hat-trick of awards for Orton Park CC star
Mohammed Danyaal has won the Peterborough Town CC player-of-the season award.
All-rounder Danyaal scored 540 runs in the Northants Premier Division, including three tons, at an average in excess of 77, and took 26 wickets at 28 apiece.
Cricket club chairman Brian Howard was presented with a life membership of Peterborough Town Sports Club after holding the post for over 20 years.
Other winners from awards night at The Bull Hotel : Saturday 2s Player of the Year: Nadir Haider/Karamvir Mangat (joint); Saturday 3s Player of the Year: Kasim Hussain; Young Player of the Year: Danny Iqbal; Clubman of the Year: Satwinder Sahota; Sunday 1s Player of the Year: Kyle Medcalf/Sully Saleem (joint); Sunday 2s Player of the Year: Shiven Singal.
Gavin Meichan collected a hat-trick of prizes at the Orton Park CC awards night.
Meichan won the Saturday first XI bowling, fielding and players’ player awards. Clive Evans took the batting prize with Jack Calpin picking up the captain’s award.
Saturday 2nd XI winners: Batting - Navneet Agnihotri; Bowling - Tom Holman; Fielding - Callum Brownlie; Players Player - Tom Holman; Captains Player - Ethan Debell.
Saturday 3rd XI winners: Batting - Hafiz Khalid; Bowling - Gary Borrett; Fielding - Dash Singh Janardhan; Players Player - Neale Baxter-Chinery; Captains Player - Martin Godhard.
Sunday XI: Batting/Captain’s Player - Jack Calpin; Bowling/Players’ Player - Callum Brownlie; Fielding - Adrian Carter.