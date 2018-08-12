Dan’s the man as Bourne win, Deeping beaten by one-man show and a remarkable win for Ufford Park

Dan Bandaranaike delivered a superb spell of swing bowling to propel Bourne away from the Lincs Premier Division drop zone.

Bandaranaike claimed 8-26 as Grimsby were shot out for 130. It’s believed to be a career best return for the former Nassington star.

Former Peterborough Town paceman Joe Dawborn took 4-18 for Eaton Socon at Ramsey.

Earlier Sam Evison had cracked 81 and Rob Bentley 63 as Bourne had posted 220.

Bourne now sneak above Market Deeping into eighth place after their neighbours were undone by a dominant display by Boston’s overseas star Ishan Jayarathna.

Jayarathna, who was dropped on 0, cracked an unbeaten 148 of Boston’s 230-5 and then bagged 5-35 as Deeping replied with 204 all out. Jamie Morgan made 82 for Deeping.

In Cambs Division One Wisbech seamer Kieran Haynes took 5-38 to set up a nine-wicket win over Godmanchester, one that was completed by an unbroken second wicket stand of 125 between Danny Haynes and Josh Bowers who both finished unbeaten on 63.

But March were crushed by 200 runs at Foxton and Ramsey were seen off by seven wickets by Eaton Socon for whom former Peterborough Town paceman Joe Dawborn took 4-18. Charlie Morrison (54) fought hard for Ramsey who were 16-5 before reaching 144.

Mark Wheat’s 71 was the star turn in Castor’s 83-run win over Thriplow and there was a remarkable game at Ufford Park where the home side were skittled for 93 and yet still beat promotion-chasing St Ives by 43 runs. Joe Corder’s 6-16 helped despatch St Ives for just 50.

Stamford’s game at Cambridge St Giles was halted after just 13 overs because of an unsafe pitch. Stamford were 28-2 at the time.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 11

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Grimsby lost to Bourne by 90 runs

Bourne 220 (S. Evison 81, R. Bentley 63, J. Berry 23).

Grimsby 130 (N. Snell 49, D. Bandaranaike 8-26).

Market Deeping lost to BostoN by 26 runs

Boston 230-5 (I. Jayarathna 148no, S. Perera 2-38).

Market Deeping 204 (J. Morgan 82, D. Gillett 22, I. Jayarathna 5-35).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Foxton beat March by 200 runs

Foxton 292-7 (R. Francis 113, S. Rajaguru 3-33).

March 92 (S. Rajaguru 24, S. Anderson 5-16).

Ramsey lost to Eaton Socon by 7 wkts

Ramsey 144 (C. Morrison 54, C. Parkins 38, J. Dawborn 4-19).

Eaton Socon 147-3 (O. Jeffries 56no)

Wisbech beat Godmanchester by 9 wkts

Godmanchester 152 (A. Cousins 52, K. Haynes 5-38, C. Clark 2-17).

Wisbech 156-1 (D. Haynes 63no, J. Bowers 63no).

Division Two

Castor beat Thriplow by 83 runs

Castor 214-6 (M. Wheat 71, C. Dockerill 33, R. Smith 31).

Thriplow 131 (K. Rodgers 3-11, R. Evans 3-22).

St Giles v Stamford abandoned (unsafe pitch).

Stamford 28-2 (13 overs).

Ufford Park beat St Ives by 43 runs

Ufford Park 93 (T. Cooper 28, W. Javed 21, S. Asplin 6-21).

St Ives 50 (J. Corder 6-16, W. Javed 3-11).