The Peterborough MIdweek Cricket League host big finals at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base on successive Wednesdays.

Tonight (August 8, 6pm) sees the League Cup Plate final between Hunts League side Sheikh 11 and Shahada Sports.

And on August 15 Pekins take on PCCC in the League Cup Final.

The Midweek League boasts two division with matches taking place on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer.