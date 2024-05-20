Cricket World Cup call-up for veteran Market Deeping all-rounder
Andrews has been named in a 16-man squad for the 14-day event which starts in England on July 28.
Seven teams have entered the competition and all will contest a round robin format with the top two playing in a final at Wormsley on Sunday, August 11.
England open the tournament against Sr Lanka at High Wycombe before tackling India (Slough), New Zealand (Marlow), Australia (Beaconsfield), Wales (Bishop’s Stortford) and Canada (Wargrave).
Andrews has been a regular for England in age group competition for several years and has starred in two so-called ‘Silver Ashes’ series wins against Australia, one of them Down Under.
Andrews, an off-spinning all-rounder, still plays regular club cricket for Deeping seconds in South Lincs Division One.