Nick Andrews (right).

​Market Deeping’s Nick Andrews will represent England in the inaugural Over 70s Cricket World Cup this summer.

​Andrews has been named in a 16-man squad for the 14-day event which starts in England on July 28.

Seven teams have entered the competition and all will contest a round robin format with the top two playing in a final at Wormsley on Sunday, August 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England open the tournament against Sr Lanka at High Wycombe before tackling India (Slough), New Zealand (Marlow), Australia (Beaconsfield), Wales (Bishop’s Stortford) and Canada (Wargrave).

Nick Andrews (right).

Andrews has been a regular for England in age group competition for several years and has starred in two so-called ‘Silver Ashes’ series wins against Australia, one of them Down Under.