Cricket champions' grip on the title is hanging by a thread

By Alan Swann
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
​Ufford Park’s hold on the Hunts Indoor Cricket League title is hanging by a thread.

​The reigning champions have lost their first two matches of the new season at Bushfield Sports Centre, including a nerve-jangler last weekend.

Ufford were beaten by current leaders Bretton by two wickets with just two balls remaining despite setting a stiff 10-over target of 142-4.

Opening batsman Shoaib Chaudhry led the way for Ufford with 44, receiving most support from Waheed Javeed (25) and a quick-fire blitz of 20 from Dan Ashraf which included three powerful sixes.

For Bretton Ethan Bennett returned the best bowling figures of 3-14.

Bretton reached their target with captain Andy Bennett finishing unbeaten on 38 and debutant Tom Sanderson also unbeaten with 34, while Ufford contributed to their downfall by bowling 14 no balls and eight wides!

AK 11 are right behind Bretton after beating Wansford by six wickets with four overs to spare.

Wansford’s score of 98-5 was stalled by AK’s Sufyan Mazhar who took 2-15, a catch and executed a run out.

AK raced to victory with Mazhar among the main run scorers with 25.

On the opening day of the season Werrington were skittled for the lowest score (19) in the league’s history, but bounced back to beat Pak Azad by 18 runs.

They managed a much more respectable 112-1 before despatching their city rivals for 94. Mudassar Shafiz (2-11) and captain Mohammad Toseeq (2-14) bowled best for Werrington after Junaid Hussain (26), Bilal Mushtaq (25), Ansar Ali (25) and Mudassar Shafiq (21no) had all scored runs for them.

Top score of the match was delivered by Abdul Waris who struck 37 for Pak Azad.

Hampton also picked up their first win by 77 runs over newcomers Whittlesey after amassing a mighty 173-4. Captain Ali Shah (38), Mateeh Fayyah (33) and Saad Ashraf (30no) scored most of the runs.

Ian Jones (39no) top scored in Whittlesey’s 96-5.

December 1 games: Hampton v Bretton, Whittlesey v Ufford Park, Wansford v Pak Azad, Werrington v AK11.

