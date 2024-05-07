Cracking start for new-look Castor CC, all-round Niazi excellence helps Deeping to derby day win, new club for Ajaz Akhtar

Kieran Judd batting for Castor against Kimbolton. Photo David Lowndes.

​New signing Kieran Judd – a former Peterborough Town, Market Deeping and Ramsey player – enjoyed a dream debut by scoring 87 at the top of the order as Castor totalled 213-7 from their 50 overs.

Captain Connor Parnell then led from the front in his first game in charge with 60 from 75 balls, a knock that included three sixes.

Kimbolton enjoyed a steady start of their own reaching 75-1 before three wickets apiece from two more new recruits, Sammy Linford and Nick Cowley, put the brakes on and the visitors were dismissed for 161.

Stuart Dockerill and Shaun Dunn picked up the other four wickets to fall between them.

March Town and Newmarket were relegated from Division One last season and both are expected to mount a promotion challenge this summer. They met on the opening day with Newmarket triumphing comfortably by 73 runs, despite a half-century on debut for March import Josh Porter.

Stamford Town have already played twice, but they’ve lost both games, the latest by 203 runs at Godmanchester. Stamford were skittled for just 74.

Ramsey’s perfect start to the Division One season continued with a third straight win as Old Leysians were crushed by nine wickets at Cricketfield Lane.

Marcus Papworth of Castor is stumped during the game against Kimbolton. Photo David Lowndes.

The Rams appear to have signed a star overseas player as Sri Lankan spinner Sandun Madushanka returned figures of 5-17 as Old Leysians were despatched for just 102.

In Division Three newly-promoted Barnack have suffered two defeats in two games. They went down by 30 runs in a low scoring game against Royston. Former Cambs player Chris Jones top scored for Barnack with 35, but he is now expected to join his former county captain Ajaz Akhtar at Foxton.

Akhtar, the former Peterborough Town skipper, made 67 on his club debut for Foxton seconds in a Division Three win over Eaton Socon seconds.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Marcus Papworth batting for Castor against Papworth. Photo David Lowndes.

All-round excellence from pro Hayatullah Niazi and a hat-trick from emerging seamer Matthew Mills steered Market Deeping to a four-wicket derby day win at Spalding.

Niazi’s 4-41 helped Deeping assume a level of control as Spalding reached a creditable 237 in 50 overs, but he made a much greater impression with the bat cracking 105 from 97 balls (7 4s, 6 6s) to set up victory with almost five overs to spare.

Captain, and former Spalding player, James Hook struck 39 from 39 balls and Dave Sargent finished 34 not out as Deeping recovered from 85-4. Jamie Coles (73) batted best for Spalding.

Bourne made it three wins in a row by seeing off struggling Nettelham by five wickets, but newly-promoted Long Sutton have been way off the pace so far. They were rushed out for 71 by Woodhall Spa to complete a 216-run defeat.