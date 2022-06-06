Kester Sainsbury preparing to leave for Australia

Sainsbury who came through the ranks of the thriving Orton Park Cricket Club, but who now plays for Market Deeping, is an squad facing four T20 and three one-day international matches at Brisbane. He celebrates his 19th birthday while he’s away.

Opening bowler Sainsbury was in an England learning disabililty squad when they whitewashed their Australian counterparts on their last trip Down Under in 2019.

Orton Park have a strong record of bringing through talented young players – most notably Sam Jarvis who is currently playing Northants Premier Division cricket with Oundle Town and Minor Counties cricket with Bedfordshire at the age of 17 – and there is no sign on the production line slowing down.

Sixteen year-old Jarius Charles claimed his first senior half century for the club in a Cambs Division Three game against Biggleswade and almost turned it into a ton. Charles was 93 not out when Orton's innings closed on 211-8, but Biggleswade went on to win comfortably by eight wickets.

And Tom Holman (20), another to play for the club as a junior, claimed 7-20 from just eight overs as Orton Park seconds romped to an eight wicket win against Heckington on South Lincs Division One. Heckington were skittled for just 57.

There was a tight finish in a bottom of the table scrap in Cambs Division Three as Wisbech seconds pipped AK 11 by just four runs. An innings of 58 from Jamie Gollands and four wickets for Rhys Howell proved decisive for the winners.