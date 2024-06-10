Castor cruise into top spot, Ramsey open up a big lead, Market Deeping and Bourne win ahead of derby day

Kieran Judd cracked 50 for Castor at St Ives & Warboys. Photo David Lowndes.

​Castor cruised to the top of Cambs Division Two with a 79-run win at St Ives & Warboys.

​It was a steady batting effort by Castor whose top four all passed 30 in a team total of 230-7 in 50 overs.

And the bowlers all chipped in as well with debutant Oliver Calpin returning the best figures of 3-16. Calpin is a young slow l eft-arm spin bowler who moved up a level from Orton Park last week.

Club stalwarts Reece Smith and Stuart Dockerill each picked up two wickets after Kieran Judd (50), Bevan Stokie (41), Marcus Papworth (35) and Smith (32) had delivered the bulk of the run-scoring.

Castor moved above Newmarket, who were beaten at Godmanchester, ahead of a big game at their closest rivals on Saturday.

March Town and Stamford Town were both beaten and occupy two of the bottom three positions.

Ufford Park and Barnack are the bottom two in Division Three, although the former did claim a second win of the season, by seven wickets at Royston last weekend.

Tanvir Hussain took 3-29 as Royston posted a respectable 45-over score of 209-6, but Ufford strolled home with seven wickets and three overs to spare as Tom Cooper (56no) and Ibrahim Javed (52) posted half centuries. Ross Keymer (44) and Tom Hart (38) also scored well.

Barnack lost a nailbiter by six runs at Huntingdon which was harsh on Tariq Aziz who bagged 4-18.

Ramsey have opened up a 29-point lead in Division One after making it eight wins out of eight with a nine-wicket mauling of struggling Saffron Walden seconds.

Sandun Madushanka (3-12) led a destructive bowling effort as the hosts were shot out for 74. The Sri Lankan has now taken 21 top-flight wickets at a measly average of 6.9.

Wisbech Town couldn’t quite force a victory against bottom club Old Leysians at Harecroft Road.

A ton from Josh Bowers and 79 from Gary Freear – they put on 135 for the fourth wicket – pushed Wisbech up to 275-8 before their visitors replied with 138-8 as Northants staff member George Gowler bagged 4-29.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

A sparkling century from Josh Smith ensured Market Deeping will go into next Saturday’s derby battle against Bourne at the Abbey Lawn (June 15, 11.30am) in good spirits.

Smith smacked 103 from 90 balls (13 fours, four sixes) as Deeping raced to an eight-wicket win at home to Grimsby. It took them less than 29 overs to pass Grimsby’s 159 all out in which Deeping skipper James Hook took 4-23.

Deeping are seventh, three places and 41 points behind Bourne who beat Bracebridge Heath by 19 runs on Saturday after useful contributions from Jordan Temple (57) and Dan Freeman 5-40.

Bourne finished on 160-9 before surviving an onslaught from visiting Sri Lankan Avishka Tharindu who finished 146 not out.

Spalding and Long Sutton are now the bottom two.

Spalding lost by three wickets at Nettleham despite posting 269-6 after fine knocks from Nilantha Atapattu (73) and Chris Dring (54no), but Awais Zafar struck 147 from just 103 balls for the home side.