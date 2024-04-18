Hayatullah Niazi in action for Market Deeping CC

​Deeping host Scunthorpe at Outgang Road (11.30am) and their first target is to improve on last season’s creditable fifth-place finish.

The continued presence of star all-rounder Hayatullah Niazi – the leading wicket-taker in the competition for the last two seasons – should ensure Deeping are competitive and the expected arrival of an overseas player could even make them challengers for the top three.

"Challenging at the top of the table is always a goal,” James Hook, who will skipper the side for a fifth season, said: “But improving on last season is the main aim.

"We hope to have an overseas player as well, but that is visa dependent right now.

"Matt Mills could be one to watch for us this summer. He bowled incredibly well last season, but didn’t get the luck he deserves. He’s had a season in Australia now so we’re excited to see what he can do with bat and ball this season.”

Deeping have lost brothers Joe and Sam Malton who have moved to Newborough CC and a club in Derbyshire respectively.

Bourne had a modest season by their own high standards last summer as their bid for a hat-trick of titles petered out into a fourth-placed finish.

They have a similar squad for 2024, but with the addition of experienced Lincolnshire Minor Counties all-rounder Dan Freeman.

Bourne open their season at Sleaford who finished second last year.

There is a local flavour to the Lincs Premier Division this season as Spalding and Long Sutton are also involved.

Spalding were happy with an eighth place finish last summer. They are are home to Woodhall Spa on Saturday when Long Sutton, who were promoted as South Lincs Premier Division champions, have a baptism of fire at champions Lindum.

CAMBS LEAGUE