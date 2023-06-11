Stuart Dockerill batting for Castor against Saffron Walden seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The pair came together with Deeping in a world of pain at 55-4 chasing hosts Woodhall Spa’s strong 50-over score of 275-5.

But the pair both struck classy tons to steer Deeping home with 19 balls to spare with an unbroken partnership of 221.

Sargeant made 128 (113 balls, 18 4s, one 6) and Hook finished on 100 (97 balls, 12 4s, one six) as second-placed Deeping stayed two points behind leaders Lindum.

Bevan Stokie batting for Castor against Saffron Walden seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne are just a point behind in third after winning at Bracebridge Heath in a match that lasted just 40 overs.

The home side, a pale imitation of the team that dominated this division for a decade, were skittled for 71 in 33 overs and four balls. Bourne skipper Jack Berry bagged 5-12 and then finished unbeaten on 39 from 18 balls as Bourne sped home without losing a wicket in 7.2 overs.

Market Deeping host Bracebridge Heath on Saturday (11.30am) when Bourne entertain Spalding. Spalding didn’t have a fixture last weekend.

Bourne are also in ECB Club KO Area Final action on Sunday when they travel to Essex Premier League side Wanstead and Snaresbrook.

Bourne were restored to the competition when Sawston and Babraham were ejected for fielding an ineligible player in a win against the local team.

Deeping have withdrawn from the Rutland League after conceding all their Division One fixtures this season.

In Cambs Division One March Town were beaten by nine wickets at Blunham, but Ramsey beat Southill Park by 23 runs.

In Division Two Reece Smith (88) and Harley Killingsworth (51) scored well in Castor’s 206-8, but they still went down by five wickets to Saffron Walden seconds at Port Lane.

Andy Birch struck 51 as Stamford Town beat Godmanchester by seven wickets, but Ufford Park lost a low scoring game by four wickets to bottom club Waresley.

Wisbech Town have slumped to the bottom of the East Anglian Premier Division. They were crushed by eight wickets by leaders Sawston & Babraham after being skittled for just 78.

RESULTS

​EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER LEAGUE

Sawston & Babraham 82-3 beat Wisbech Town 78 (J. Vandepeer 8-39) by 7 wkts.

​LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne 74-0 (J. Berry 39no, S. Evison 34no) beat Bracebridge Heath 73 (J. Berry 5-12, C. Young 3-18) by 10 wkts

Market Deeping 276-4 (D. Sargeant 128no, J. Hook 100no) beat Woodhall Spa 275-7 (H. Niazi 3-46) by 6 wkts.

​CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Blunham 186-1 beat March 182 (A Conyard 41, S. Robinson 41) by 9 wkts

Ramsey 165-7 M. Saunders 53no, B. Saunders 42) beat Southill Park 142 (J. Cafferkey 4-42) by 23 runs

​Division Two

Saffron Walden 2nds 210-5 beat Castor 206-8 (R. Smith 86, H. Killingsworth 51) by 5 wkts

Stanford Town 135-3 (A. Birch 51) beat Godmanchester 134-9 (S. Barrett 3-36) by 7 wkts

Waresley 135-6 (J. Harrington 3-13) beat Ufford Park 130 by 4 wkts