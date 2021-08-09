Cambridgeshire want a replay after semi-final bowlout defeat, Bourne overcome a major obstacle, shock win for March, easy success for Castor

Stuart Williams of Peterborough Town seconds is bowled during the win over Heyford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rain kept the players off the field all day meaning bowlers aiming an unguarded set of stumps settled the outcome. Cumberland won that shootout 3-2 to clinch a spot in the final.

But a message on Cambs official twitter account read: “Both teams unbeaten in the Trophy this year. Can we find another date? No reserve day for a semi-final is not right. We will travel (off our own back) or do whatever is necessary to ensure the best teams are in the final.”

It’s unlikely Cambs’ request will win a reprieve.

Balaji Ganesan on his way to a half century for Peterborough Town seconds against Heyford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town’s big top-of-the-table clash at Finedon on Saturday was postponed because ov Covid cases in the city camp.

Oundle made it four wins in a row though with a high-scoring success at Overstone. An excellent 141 from Charlie Edwards helped put the hosts in pole position with a total of 303-5, but a fourth-wicket stand of 143 between Conor Craig (84) and Pete Foster (70) set Oundle on the way to a win with three wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Leaders Bourne overcame a major hurdle in their pursuit of the Lincs Premier Division title. They beat third-placed Bracebridge Heath by six wickets at the Abbey Lawns thanks mainly to an outstanding spell of 6-17 from overseas star Brandon Diplock.

In Cambs Division One Histon moved back to the top of the table after beating Wisbech, while previous leaders Eaton Socon were losing at March.

Peterborough Town seconds are streaking away with Northants Division Two. They beat Heyford by 61 runs as Baleji Ganesan (52), Jai Venugopal (58no) and Sohail Hayat (55) all posted half centuries in a 50-over total of 287-5.

RESULTS

NCCA Trophy semi-final: Cumberland beat Cambridgeshire 3-2 in a bowlout.

Northants Premier Division

Oundle Town 304-7 (C. Craig 84, P. Foster 70, D. Robinson 35, C. Thurston 34) beat Overstone 303-5 (C. Edwards 141, J. Johnson 50, C. Craig 2-59) by 3 wickets.

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 103-4 (S. Evison 41) beat Bracebridge Heath 102 (B. Diplock 9-2-17-6, B. Wright 3-28) by 6 wkts

Louth 196 (J. Smith 3-30, A. Green 3-47) beat Market Deeping 152 (S. Malton 52) by 44 runs

Cambs Division One

Histon 122-6 (G. Gowler 2-14, A. Palmer 2-21) beat Wisbech 153 (J. Williams 49, by 4 wkts (rain affected target).

March 145-6 (B. Phillips 52, U. Ranathunga 48) beat Eaton Socon 174-9 (A. Wright 4-40, C. Porter 2-38) by 4 wkts (rain affected target).

St Giles 138-2 beat Ramsey 137 (B. Saunders 24) by 8 wkts

Cambs Division Two

Ufford Park 219-6 (J. Harrington 87, Hugo Bell 41) beat Blunham 122 (M. Stephenson 3-38, I. Javed 2-11, J. Harrington 2-24) by 82 runs. Rain affected target.